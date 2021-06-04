Craving a hot dog? This South Carolina spot named one of best places to get one in US

Fenway Grille ranks among the best hot dog spots in the country. Jamie Whitt

If you’re craving a hot dog, one South Carolina stand ranks among the best places for a bite.

Fenway Grille in North Myrtle Beach earned a spot on a list of the top 25 places to eat a hot dog in the United States and Canada, according to rankings the restaurant review website Yelp released Wednesday.

Yelp said it came up with the rankings after looking at the “total volume and ratings of reviews” for businesses listed in the hot dog category. The site limited its list to a max of two hot dog joints per state to allow for geographic diversity.

Fenway Grille is a seasonal, family-run eatery that sells the same hot dogs available at the Fenway Park baseball stadium in Boston, according to its Facebook page. The business started as Gary’s Dog Shack before changing names in 2018.

Jamie Whitt, who runs the business with her daughter Heaven Moore, told McClatchy News she appreciates customers’ support and values serving them.

“We come in every morning and we make our toppings in house,” she said. “Our fries are fresh-cut. Even our ranch is homemade.”

In February, Fenway Grille announced it was moving from Highway 17 South to Main Street as it dropped ice cream and milkshakes from its menu, The Sun News reported.

Fenway Grille in North Myrtle Beach is pictured here on its last day open at its Highway 17 South location. It has moved to another location on Main Street. JASON LEE

But it’s signature hot dogs stuck around and helped the shop gain national recognition.

Yelp said its users can’t get enough of the shop’s Carolina Dog, a frank with “mustard, coleslaw, chili, onion.”

Other items on the menu include the Pig Pickin Dog — topped with barbecue sauce, slaw and baked beans — and the Reuben Dog, reminiscent of the sandwich of the same name.

The business says it specializes in burgers as well as pork blend, all-beef and smoked sausage hot dogs. Customers can pair their franks with fries and beer-battered onion rings.

“All our food is cooked to order, no heat lamps here,” the business said on its Yelp page.

South Carolina is no stranger to earning spots on Yelp’s top restaurant lists.

In February, the website included eateries in Charleston, Folly Beach and York on its list of the top 100 restaurants in the country.

That same month, a Charleston dessert spot ranked among the nation’s best, McClatchy News reported.