Billboard inspection near I-85 leads to body in ravine near Blackburg, SC coroner says

A body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a billboard inspection along Interstate 85 near Blacksburg, South Carolina, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The victim has been identified as Kristopher Kent Stacker, of Blacksburg, and his “death does not appear to be natural,” Fowler said in a release.

He was found in a ravine south of the interstate, about 45 miles south of Charlotte, officials said.

“The body ... was discovered about 1 p.m. by the owner of a billboard company, who had come to the location at 210 Henson Road to inspect a sign,” Fowler said in a release.

“The body appears to have been there for 24 hours or less. Family members reported having last seen Stacker late Sunday night.”

Henson Road is a sparsely developed two-lane road that and runs parallel to the interstate, north of Blacksburg.

An autopsy has been scheduled, Fowler said.