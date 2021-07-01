Popular South Carolina lake being watched for algae that may harm people. What to know

A popular South Carolina lake is being monitored for algae that could potentially harm people and their pets.

Lake Wateree is under watch after an “extensive” algal bloom was found in several locations, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Thursday in a news release.

Officials said the parts of the lake covered with the algae — called Lyngbya wollei — so far haven’t gone beyond the state’s standards for toxins.

“Lyngbya has been proven to produce toxins, and this type of algae produces a mat of material on the bottom of the lake that can float to the surface, and it’s been found to be thickest in the shallower coves,” DHEC said.

Lake Wateree, north of Columbia, isn’t the only body of water state officials are checking for possible “harmful algal blooms.”

Also on their radar is Lake Whelchel, where officials said an area “exceeded the state’s water quality standards for microcystins, a type of toxic cyanobacteria.” Signs have been posted at the Cherokee County lake since June 29, according to DHEC.

What should you do?

Lake Wateree is a reservoir that has homes and a state park along its shores. In addition to swimming, the reservoir offers opportunities for fishing and boating, The State reported.

So as South Carolinians gear up for summer activities, how can you stay healthy? To help avoid getting sick, experts say you and your pets shouldn’t get in the water if you notice these warning signs:

Strange color or smell

Noticeable algae

Fish or other animals that have died

“Harmful algal blooms are more likely to occur in the summer months when temperatures are warmest,” Bryan Rabon, manager of the Aquatic Science program, said in DHEC’s news release. “You can’t tell if an algal bloom is harmful just by looking at it, and some blooms can’t be seen because they stay at the bottom of a water body until they’re disturbed.”

The state said the possible dangers shouldn’t deter people from getting in the water but instead should encourage people to pay attention to notices about water quality.

“There’s always a potential risk that bacteria or other organisms could make you sick when you’re swimming in natural waters because they aren’t sterile environments,” Rabon said, according to DHEC.

People can come in contact with harmful algae if they do activities in or near water that contained the blooms. Other possible exposure could come from breathing in droplets, drinking water or eating fish from an affected area, according to DHEC.

After exposure to Lyngbya, some people have reported experiencing itching and irritation. In 2019, officials said while no deaths were reported among humans, dogs have died after exposure to toxic algae.

“If you or your pets encounter waters that possibly contain a (harmful algal bloom), immediately rinse with tap water and try to not let pets lick themselves before they’re rinsed off,” state health officials said. “Seek immediate medical attention if illness occurs, for humans or pets.”

A history of potential toxins

Lake Wateree has been a cause for concern in the past.

In 2019, DHEC discouraged people from swimming in some areas as scientists studied toxic algae in the body of water. Two years before that, Bill Stroup said he felt discomfort after stepping into the algae, The State previously reported.

“Over the next couple of hours, I started to have some itching on my leg,’’ said Stroup, who served as chair of the Lake Wateree Association. “There was a little bit of a rash. Itching and a little bit of pain.’’