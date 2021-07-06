South Carolina
Belk names new CEO months after the iconic department store chain left bankruptcy
Belk named a new CEO on Tuesday. The news comes months after the iconic Charlotte-based department store emerged from bankruptcy.
Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief of merchandising officer, effective Monday, according to a company news release.
Patel replaces Lisa Harper, who had been the CEO since July 2016. Harper is now executive chair of the Belk Board of Directors.
This is a developing story
