Intruder ‘ransacked’ home — and SC couple slept right through it, husband says

A South Carolina man said his home was “trashed” after a break-in. Dean Sigler

An intruder “trashed” a South Carolina house — and a couple slept through the two-hour ordeal, the husband said.

Dean Sigler said he was home with his wife and five dogs when one of the pets started to get sick at about 4:30 a.m. on June 26. That’s when he walked out of his room and discovered his kitchen had been “ransacked” with items pulled out of the cabinets, he told McClatchy News on Thursday.

Sigler said the intruder also put knives throughout the house during the incident, which was caught on camera.

“In the spare bedroom, all of the stuff was dumped onto the bed and put into suitcases for later retrieval,” Sigler said. “Stuff from my wife’s office was pulled out of the cabinets. Out in the garage, my wife’s car was gone along with a whole bunch of stuff that was out there.”

He said he was shocked to find his Goose Creek home was disheveled while the couple and their pets slept right through. It was possible because their bedroom had a fan that created white noise, and the intruder adjusted the air conditioning blower, according to Sigler.

“The dogs are used to one or the other of us being up and about so they do not normally react to movement noises,” he wrote in a June 30 letter about the case. “This and maybe some divine intervention kept us from confronting the intruder and getting someone injured or killed.”

Minutes after discovering the break-in, Sigler said the couple called 911, police reportedly arrested Christopher Daniel Blocker, 28. Officials in Goose Creek, roughly 20 miles northwest of Charleston, told WCBD that Blocker was found with items from the burglarized home and was taken to jail.

Goose Creek police and an attorney for Blocker didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Thursday.

Sigler said he soon found that the man accused of breaking into his home had been arrested six times in recent years.

“That angered me and caused me to write a letter to the prosecutors in three surrounding counties that have been involved with him since 2015,” Sigler said.

The solicitor’s offices serving those counties — Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Thursday.

“When do we decide plea bargains for suspended sentences and probation is not working as a deterrent for a particular individual?” he wrote in the June 30 letter. “You say, but this person ... needs counseling and rehabilitation. I say to you — Yes he does. He also needs to be held accountable at some point or he will continue to do the same things.”