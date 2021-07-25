Rabid puppy exposes dozens to deadly virus in SC and Georgia, health officials say

At least 25 people and several pets recently were exposed to a puppy with rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The people who came into contact with the rabid dog live in South Carolina, with possible others exposed in Georgia, DHEC officials said in a news release.

The puppy found in Edgefield County, near Lanier Road in Johnston, was sent to DHEC’s lab for testing on July 19, and was confirmed to have rabies a day later, according to the release. DHEC did not say whether the puppy had been euthanized.

The puppy covered a lot of ground before it was confirmed to have the deadly virus. It lived in Augusta, Ga., from July 14-17, before it was brought to Florence County, S.C., on July 17, DHEC said.

DHEC said it’s working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to identify additional exposures.

People confirmed to have been in contact with the puppy were told to seek medical care, health officials said. Further information on their conditions was not made available.

In addition to the people, at least six dogs were exposed to the puppy and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC officials said if a pet is found with unknown wounds it could have been exposed to rabies, and the owner should call 803-642-1637 during normal business hours, or 888-847-0902 at other times.

Getting pets vaccinated for rabies is the best way to protect against the disease, DHEC said.

“Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. So, give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said in the release. “In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer, or a wildlife rehabilitator.”

This puppy is the first animal in Edgefield County to test positive for rabies in 2021, DHEC said. There have been 46 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

In 2020, one of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Edgefield County, according to the release.

If you think you’ve been exposed to a rabid animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical care, DHEC officials said.

Health officials said an exposure is direct contact — possibly through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth — from a bite, scratch or contact with saliva, body fluids, or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected or possibly infected animal.