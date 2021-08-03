South Carolina TV meteorologist’s sister-in-law dies of COVID after emergency C-section

Chris Justus, chief meteorologist for WYFF, says his sister-in-law died of COVID-19 Monday and had given birth in an emergency C-section. WYFF photo

A TV meteorologist in Upstate South Carolina says his family is seeing the worst of the ongoing pandemic, after his sister-in-law died of COVID symptoms days after giving birth in an emergency C-section.

Chris Justus, chief meteorologist for WYFF in Greenville, reported the development in a Facebook post.

Justus says his sister-in-law, Brianna Justus, came down with COVID symptoms in the past two weeks and died Monday in a hospital.

The family is well known in the region as owners of the century-old Justus Orchard, an apple operation in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

“Last week Brianna was hit hard with COVID at 30 weeks pregnant. A few days after a positive test she couldn’t breathe and went into ICU. A few days later she underwent an emergency C-section and immediately went on a ventilator,” Justus wrote.

“For the past week Brianna fought hard, so hard. Today, at 31 years old her heart gave out. Her sweet baby girl made it and is in the NICU.”

Brianna Justus was married to his brother, Cory Justus, and the couple also have two sons, he said.

Cory and Chris Justus are known in the Carolinas for their ties to Justus Orchard, about 20 miles south of Asheville. It is currently operated by their parents, Don and Margo Justus, according to the orchard’s website.

“Chris and Cory are the fifth generation to work this land between their full-time jobs,” according to the operations website. “Chris is your local TV meteorologist and Cory is a Henderson County Sheriff Deputy. They and their wives Lauren and Brianna all ensure this family farm keeps going.”

Chris Justus, a UNC Charlotte graduate, concluded his Facebook post by saying visitors to the orchard this fall will find “a new little Justus saying hello and one special angel watching over the farm from heaven.”

South Carolina has recorded nearly 10,000 deaths and 626,038 cases of COVID since the pandemic began, the state reports.

In North Carolina, one million COVID cases have been reported and nearly 14,000 have died, the state says.