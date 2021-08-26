South Carolina
Masks will be required on school buses as SC Education officials reverse course
More from the series
COVID-19 mask news in Midlands schools
Curious to learn what local schools are doing about face masks as COVID-19 rises in South Carolina? Here’s a roundup of the latest updates from elementary schools to universities around the state.
Expand All
In a change of course, the South Carolina Department of Education will once again require masks be worn on school buses.
The surge in COVID-19 cases across the state prompted the move, the S.C. Department of Education said Thursday on Twitter.
The decision to again enforce the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order about masks on school buses is a reversal of a July 6 announcement, according to the tweet.
“This decision was made at a time when COVID-19 transmission rates and case counts across South Carolina were very low,” S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.
That is no longer the case as the delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.
“In an effort to mitigate virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible, we will again enforce the CDC’s Order (from Jan. 29) requiring face coverings on school buses,” the S.C. Department of Education tweeted.
The requirement will go into effect next Monday, Aug. 30, according to the tweet.
To help the process, buses will have a supply of masks that meet CDC standards, the S.C. Department of Education said. Should a student get on board without a mask, the driver will offer them a face covering, according to the tweet.
“However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order,” the S.C. Department of Education said.
The U.S. is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases because of the highly contagious delta variant.
South Carolina has reported more than 702,000 (confirmed and probable) cases of the coronavirus and 10,357 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With 46% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, health officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect themselves.
As of Aug. 20, there have been 329 breakthrough cases that led to hospitalizations in South Carolina, and 0.0039% of fully vaccinated people died of COVID-19, according to DHEC.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
Comments