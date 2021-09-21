Firefighter charged with DUI after firetruck hits sign and flips over, SC cops say

A volunteer firefighter is charged with DUI after a crash in South Carolina, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A volunteer firefighter is accused of driving under the influence after his firetruck hit a sign and flipped over, South Carolina officials said.

The truck landed with its wheels in the air after it crashed near Starr, a town roughly 40 miles southwest of Greenville, according to photos that WYFF and other news outlets shared online.

John Russell Hendrix Jr. of the Starr Fire Department was responding to a call at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when the truck he was driving careened off the road, officials told WHNS.

He is accused of hitting a culvert and running into a road sign before the firetruck overturned along First Avenue. News outlets didn’t list an attorney for Hendrix, who is charged with driving under the influence.

After the crash, Hendrix and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Cpl. Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol told McClatchy News in a phone interview. No other vehicles were involved, he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said the case was still under investigation, and the results of alcohol-related tests were pending.

The Starr Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

