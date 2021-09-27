Driver charged after fleeing scene of a deadly hit-and-run bicycle crash, SC cops say

A driver is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver ran into a 72-year-old bicyclist — and left the scene of the deadly crash, South Carolina officials said.

Marion Anderson Jeter was riding a bike at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday and “failed to yield the right of way,” state troopers and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told WSPA and other news outlets.

A car hit Jeter and drove away from the crash, which happened near the intersection of S.C. Highway 183 and Montgomery Avenue in Greenville County, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital and later died, according to WYFF.

After the crash, troopers had sought information about a white car with possible damage to the left side.

On Sunday, officials said they arrested a suspect in connection with the wreck. Samantha Rodriguez, 25, of Taylors is charged with “felony leaving the scene of a collision involving death,” the S.C. Highway Patrol said in a news release.

News outlets didn’t list attorney information for Rodriguez.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Monday morning.

