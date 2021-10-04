South Carolina

70-year-old man attacked by alligator on golf course in Sun City Hilton Head, DNR says

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A 70-year-old man was in his yard when an alligator from a nearby pond attacked him Monday morning, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 11:30 a.m. while the man was seemingly doing yard work at his home “near the edge” of a pond on a Sun City golf course, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson David Lucas said. The man sustained “fairly serious” injuries to his legs and arms, Lucas said.

A neighbor playing golf nearby was able to help him and “get the alligator off of him,” Lucas said. DNR officers have not been able to identify the man or the neighbor who helped him, Lucas said, but they believe that he hit the alligator on the head with his golf club.

The man was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Two alligators were known to be in the pond, Lucas said, and both were removed after the attack, Lucas said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County EMS and Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the attack.

