This is why I-77 bridge traffic may be much, much slower Friday on the Fort Mill side

Traffic alreaddy has been slow on I-77 due to bridge work, but it’s expected to be even slower Friday.

A media release Friday morning from Master Trooper J.G. Miller with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety noted there will be “several controlled paces” of southbound traffic today in preparation of the shift back to normal lanes in the Catawba River bridge.

Traffic from the South Carolina Welcome Center on the Fort Mill side will travel at 5 mph, past the bridge into Rock Hill. The welcome center is about six miles north of the bridge.

“Traffic back up is expected,” Miller said.

As of 11 a.m. traffic cameras showed backups for a couple of miles north of the bridge.

For real time updates, visit 511sc.org.

Work should wrap up by Monday morning on bridge work that began earlier this month. The southbound bridge lanes have been resurfaced. During the work, northbound and southbound traffic have shared the four lanes typically used only for northbound.