Another Rock Hill bridge will close to traffic on Monday, this time for three months

The Charlotte Avenue bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill is about to close for three months.

The closure begins July 19. It will last 90 days. It’s the same bridge work the city anticipated this spring, but was delayed several months.

City spokesperson Katie Quinn said coordination between the contractor and Norfolk Southern railroad company was needed, given the railroad under the bridge. That work changed the timing, but not the project itself.

“This is the same project that was scheduled to start in April,” Quinn said.

The delay may have helped traffic flow in the city. An April start would’ve had the Charlotte Avenue detour in place during the I-77 bridge work by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. There, crews replaced the southbound interstate bridge using a three-week closure in May.

City officials said in April they were willing to have both projects ongoing at the same time since the Charlotte Avenue work is a safety issue.

“That bridge is an old bridge,” Mayor John Gettys at a Rock Hill City Council meeting in April. “It is safe, but it will not be safe for much longer if we don’t make some repairs.”

The detour will involve North Wilson Street, South Oakland Avenue and East White Street.

