7-car crash at Lake Wylie bridge has NC, SC traffic blocked en route to Charlotte
Traffic is backed up on the South Carolina and North Carolina sides of the bridge over Lake Wylie after a seven car crash, officials said.
The wreck is on the North Carolina side of Highway 49 but traffic is impacted into South Carolina, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Troopers in both states are redirecting traffic away from the crash site, Faris said.
York County deputies were dispatched to the scene to assist with traffic enforcement, Faris said. The S.C. Highway Patrol is also on the scene, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
S.C. 49 is the main entry point for western York County commuters into Mecklenburg County and Charlotte.
Police have not yet released details about the collision.
