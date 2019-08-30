Hurricane Dorian prompts flood advisories along Carolinas coast. Here’s the latest

Hurricane Dorian could be Category 4, hit Florida on Labor Day weekend Dorian was expected to become a major hurricane on August 30, before making its way to Florida on Labor Day weekend. A hurricane watch was issued for the Bahamas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dorian was expected to become a major hurricane on August 30, before making its way to Florida on Labor Day weekend. A hurricane watch was issued for the Bahamas.

Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the southeastern United States, and forecasters believe it may hit farther south than initially predicted.

That would mean less wind and torrential rain for the Carolinas, though the National Weather Service predicts 6 to 10 inches in eastern South Carolina and up to 4 inches in eastern North Carolina. Those predictions are over the next seven days.

The first tropical force winds from the storm could reach South Carolina’s coast after 8 p.m. Sunday, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service is also predicting tide impacts in the Carolinas. On Friday morning, a flood advisory was put in effect for coastal counties inboth states.

“Minor flooding along coastal areas is likely the next couple days during evening high tide. In addition, enhanced rip current risks and rougher surf will likely develop beginning late Saturday, associated with swell from Dorian,” the advisory said.

Dorian’s impact will likely linger for days.

“Elevated seas and unsettled weather is shaping up for a good part of next week, as tropical moisture is drawn into the Carolinas by Dorian,” the National Weather Service said Friday morning.

“More widespread rainfall from Dorian should arrive later next week, possibly towards next weekend, depending on eventual track and intensity of Dorian.”

Hurricane Dorian’s path

The latest tracking shows the storm is likely to hit the Florida coast between Melbourne and Miami, before spinning northwest toward Orlando.

Dorian is currently a Category 2 hurricane moving 12 mph, but is expected to reach Category 4 by the time it reaches Florida around 8 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says.

Dorian currently has sustained winds of 105 mph, with stronger gusts. Conditions for the storm to build strength remain in place, leading forecasters to predict it could be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it makes landfall.

“Dorian is forecast to become a dangerous major hurricane later and maintain that status as it heads for the northwestern Bahamas and the Florida peninsula,” the National Hurricane Center says.

“The biggest concern will be Dorian’s slow motion when it is near Florida, placing some areas of the state at an increasing risk of a prolonged, drawn-out event of strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall,” the center says.

Rain is likely every day next week across the Carolinas, with chances increasing mid to late next week as the storm’s remnants roll northwest, the National Weather Service says.