We’ve dropped our paywall on Hurricane Dorian stories

NHC shows Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida Cat 4 landfall, then northern turn Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to chart its course off the East Coast, we’ve decided to make The Herald’s hurricane-related news available to all readers — free of charge.

As a local paper with unique stakes and interests in the communities we cover, we are invaluably positioned to bring you the most reliable and up-to-date news about Hurricane Dorian and how it might affect you.

To get the most out of our fast-paced coverage, readers can download our mobile app in the Apple app store or Google play, and sign up for breaking news alerts. You can also subscribe to our breaking news newsletter.

While we still believe that our challenging work is important and worth paying for, the core of our mission is to support our readers with information that matters most during major news events such as these. If you are not a current subscriber, please consider investing in a subscription.