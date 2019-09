Hurricane Dorian ‘nearly stationary’ in Bahamas and continues to threaten Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

Hurricane Dorian has slowed to nearly a halt as it pounds the Bahamas and continues to be a threat for the Carolinas, forecasters say.

The Category 4 storm is still bearing down on the Bahamas on Monday and the area is expected to keep feeling its impacts through the night, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. update.

The already slow-moving storm has become “nearly stationary” and is showing “essentially no motion” as of Monday afternoon, prolonging its devastating effects on the Bahamas, the hurricane center says.

But the hurricane is expected to start moving again toward the west and northwest overnight and early Tuesday morning as it slowly pulls away from the Grand Bahama Island, the National Hurricane Center says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s expected to turn toward the northwest Tuesday afternoon, moving the center of the storm near the Florida east coast, the hurricane center says.

A trough should then turn Dorian northeastern Wednesday night, pushing the center of the storm “precariously close” to the coast of the southeastern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But regardless of the center’s exact track, hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge are still expected to hit the Carolinas, the hurricane center says.

Although the storm is expected to slowly weaken as it moves along the coast of the southeastern U.S., it is still “forecast to remain a powerful hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

The storm is expected to weaken to a Category 3 or Category 2 Hurricane before hitting the Carolinas.

As the storm continues to be a threat, the Carolinas are preparing for its impact.

Hyde and Dare counties in eastern North Carolina have both enacted a state of emergency while Dare County is under a mandatory evacuation that will start for visitors at noon Tuesday and for residents at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Charlotte Observer reported Monday. Bald Head Island in North Carolina has also declared a state of emergency and ordered all renters and day visitors to evacuate.

New Hanover County in eastern North Carolina will be opening its Emergency Operations Center and all county offices will be closed starting Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer, and Brunswick County Schools in eastern North Carolina will be dismissing students early on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reversed I-26 lanes for evacuation purposes, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte Observer reporter Mark Price contributed to this report.