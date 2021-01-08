Driving could be hazardous in Charlotte area due to mix of rain, snow and black ice

The mix of rain and snow falling in the Charlotte region Friday morning could transition to snow and sleet, making roads hazardous when it refreezes, according to the National Weather Service.

Charlotte could see “snow accumulation of less than a half inch” Friday night, NWS forecasters say. However, it’s possible as much as 2 inches could fall in Charlotte during a “quick burst” around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Up to three inches is possible nearby in northern Cleveland and western Lincoln counties, the NWS said Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday night will fall to 30 degrees, forecasters say.

The region remains under a winter weather advisory until midnight Friday, with forecasters predicting rain and sleet will transition to rain, snow and sleet after 5 p.m. Patchy fog and wind gusts up to 21 mph will add to the travel hazards, officials said.

“Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility,” the NWS said Friday morning. “Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... Roads may remain slippery into Saturday morning due to snow or black ice.”

Widespread snow is expected mostly in the western half of the state, with the heaviest accumulations in the mountains, foothills and a portion of “the Piedmont along/north of I-40,” officials say.

Forecasters expected as much as two inches an hour could fall in some mountain areas. More than 11 inches fell overnight in one area of Yancey County, according to snowfall reports released at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Just over a foot fell overnight on Mount Mitchell, the report said.

High end snowfall predictions called for 10 inches on the highest mountain ridges and 3 to 6 inches through the rest of the mountains and foothills.

Some cities just outside Charlotte, including Monroe and Salisbury, could see as much as two inches, as the cold air and rain merge farther south later today, forecasters say.

“Abundant cloud cover and potentially ongoing light (precipitation) imply little chance for temps to warm up, so they should be no warmer than the mid 30s. Thus, the convection likely would result in a quick burst of snow,” the NWS says.

The low Friday night will be 30 degrees, and it will be even colder Saturday night, at 27 degrees. The high Saturday will be 47, forecasters say.