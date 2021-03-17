Charlotte in direct path of expected storms likely to spawn large hail, damaging winds

Storms are likely to deliver large hail and damaging winds to the Charlotte area on Thursday, with tornadoes also possible, National Weather Service meteorologists said Wednesday.

“Confidence is high,” NWS forecasters in the Greer, S.C., office said on Twitter about the prospects for severe weather. “We urge everyone to have a plan in place, multiple ways to receive warnings, and a place for shelter.”

Gusts could be as strong as 28 mph in Charlotte, according to the NWS forecast posted at 10 a.m Wednesday.

Storms are expected to arrive in Rock Hill and Charlotte between noon and 3 p.m., according to an NWS severe weather oulook map early Wednesday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely, NWS meteorologists said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin. “A few of these storms may become severe.”

The Charlotte area and Upstate South Carolina are under an “enhanced risk” of severe weather on Thursday, according to the National Storm Prediction Center.

The private AccuWeather service puts Charlotte in direct line of the expected path of the storms, along with Columbia.

The severe weather is expected to move into the Carolinas from the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley, NWS meteorologist Mike Rehnberg told The Charlotte Observer this week.

According to another NWS bulletin Wednesday morning, the N.C. and S.C. mountains could see some of the severe weather, “but the bulk of it will occur in locations east of the mountains.”

Areas south of the Interstate 85 corridor are at greatest risk of severe storms, NWS forecasters said.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: It's likely severe weather will impact the area on Thursday. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. We urge everyone to have a plan in place, multiple ways to receive warnings, and a place for shelter. #scwx #ncwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/faOkemvC6l — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 17, 2021

Charlotte has an 80% chance of rain on Thursday with a forecast high of 72 degrees, according to the NWS.

Rains should move from the area Friday morning, NWS meteorologists said.

Highs are expected to plummet to 55 degrees on Friday, 52 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday, while sunny skies prevail over the weekend, according to the NWS forecast.