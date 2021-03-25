Tornado warning issued for Chester County; another warning west of York

A tornado warning has been issued for Chester County, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 4:55 p.m. for most of Chester County from the Broad River to Interstate 77, according to a National Weather Service bulletin and social media postings.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management.

The warning lasts through 5:45 p.m.

Ed Darby of Chester County Emergency Management said as of 5:15 p.m. no tornadoes have been spotted and no damage has been reported. Officials with emergency management and the Chester County 911 center are monitoring both the radar and calls from the public, Darby said.

“We are especially concerned about areas in the far west and south,” Darby said.

A separate tornado warning was issued for Cherokee County, S.C. and Cleveland County, N.C. adjacent to western York County, according to the weather service.

Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director, said as of 5:15 no damage was reported in York County and most of the potential severe weather appears to be south of York County into Chester County.

Check back for updates.