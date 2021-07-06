Where is Tropical Storm Elsa and when could it hit the Carolinas? The latest forecast

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to weaken by the time it reaches the Carolinas this week, but it could bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to some areas.

Elsa, which was downgraded from a hurricane over the weekend, was located 55 miles west of Key West, Florida, and 240 miles south of Tampa, Florida, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The storm was moving north-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Elsa’s path as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by the time it reaches the Carolinas. National Hurricane Center

Tropical storm-force winds, which range from 39 mph to 73 mph, extend up to 70 miles from Elsa’s center.

Parts of the Carolinas could feel impacts from Elsa — including tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain and flooding — on Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for South Carolina from the mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River.

“A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area,” the NHC says.

The NHC says “interests elsewhere in the Carolinas” should monitor Elsa’s progress.

Elsa’s winds could reach South Carolina as early as 8 a.m. Wednesday and North Carolina as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday, the forecast shows. But the storm’s path as of 8 a.m. shows it weakening to a tropical depression, which has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, by the time it’s over the Carolinas.

The storm could dump between 3 and 5 inches of rain on South Carolina’s Lowcountry, with up to 8 inches possible in some areas. Parts of coastal North Carolina could get between 1 and 3 inches of rain with up to 5 inches possible in some areas between Wednesday and Thursday night. The rain could lead to isolated flash and urban flooding.

Tornadoes are possible in the Lowcountry on Wednesday, forecasters say, and the threat could move to “the eastern Carolinas” on Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Wilmington office and Newport/Morehead office say — in addition to rain, flooding and gusty winds — dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the coast are among the storm’s main threats to the area.

As of Tuesday morning, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along the North and South Carolina coasts.

In Central North Carolina, Elsa could bring heavy rain and isolated tornadoes Wednesday night through Thursday, according to the NWS’s Raleigh office. The probability of tropical storm-force winds is low.

The NWS’s Greenville/Spartanburg office, which covers Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, says the “heavy rainfall threat associated with Elsa is slowly increasing for the southeastern fringe” of its coverage area. The Columbia office says heavy rain will be the main threat in the eastern part of its coverage area.

Forecasters have said additional watches and warning could be necessary later as the storm continues on its path.

“On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to pass near the Florida Keys this morning, and move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later today through tonight,” the NHC said at 8 a.m. Tuesday. “On Wednesday morning, Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday.”

Elsa is expected to slowly strengthen through Tuesday night and could reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida, forecasters say. But it’s expected to weaken as it moves inland.