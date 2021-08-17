Tornado warning issued for York, Chester SC counties, weather service reports

National Weather Service

Tornado warning sirens were sounded Tuesday afternoon in York County after a tornado warning was issued, officials said.

The tornado warning from the National Weather Service is for most of York and Chester counties.

The weather service said in a statement a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles south of Chester, or near Chester State Park, moving north at 40 mph.

An alert was also sent out to cellphone users in York County.

Tornado Warning including Rock Hill SC, Lake Wylie SC, York SC until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YWwpdFClxh — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 17, 2021

The statement said: “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Check back for updates to this developing story.