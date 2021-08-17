Weather News
Tornado warning issued for York, Chester SC counties, weather service reports
Tornado warning sirens were sounded Tuesday afternoon in York County after a tornado warning was issued, officials said.
The tornado warning from the National Weather Service is for most of York and Chester counties.
The weather service said in a statement a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles south of Chester, or near Chester State Park, moving north at 40 mph.
An alert was also sent out to cellphone users in York County.
The statement said: “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
