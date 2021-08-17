Weather News

Tornado warning issued for York, Chester SC counties, weather service reports

National Weather Service
York County, SC

Tornado warning sirens were sounded Tuesday afternoon in York County after a tornado warning was issued, officials said.

The tornado warning from the National Weather Service is for most of York and Chester counties.

The weather service said in a statement a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles south of Chester, or near Chester State Park, moving north at 40 mph.

An alert was also sent out to cellphone users in York County.

Severe Weather Updates

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and news during hurricane season and beyond.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The statement said: “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service