Temperatures have dipped in York County. Here’s what you can expect

Children bundle up as they tour Winthrop University Thursday. tkimball@heraldonline.com

More cold weather is in store for the Rock Hill area, but forecasters say they see signs of warmer conditions by next week.

The long-range forecast for Thanksgiving is a bit more uncertain.

The surge of record-breaking cold air that has covered the eastern United States for several days is gradually relenting. But the grip of cold weather was obvious Thursday.

Winthrop University students and children touring the campus bundled up in coats, hats and gloves as temperatures dipped into the 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Morning lows in the mid 20s were reported Wednesday and Thursday in Rock Hill. Forecasters say clouds from the coastal storm will keep temperatures above freezing Thursday and Friday nights, but they’ll also prevent afternoon highs from climbing much above 50 degrees through Saturday.

A big jump in temperatures is forecast Friday and Saturday for cities in the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic.

The warm-up will be a bit slower to arrive for the Carolinas, due to a developing storm system along the Carolinas coast. National Weather Service meteorologists say that system will bring clouds and some rain.

It will delay the Carolinas’ warm-up until early next week, they say.

“About a quarter-inch of rain is anticipated for the I-85 corridor and points southeast,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor.

The rain should taper off by Friday afternoon, leaving drying conditions in its wake.

However, a pair of fast-moving upper-level disturbances could trigger a few showers Saturday. Despite that, at least partial sunshine is forecast.

High temperatures are predicted to reach the mid 50s again by Monday, then climb into the lower 60s by later next week.

The long-range forecast from government meteorologists calls for a good chance of above-average temperatures in the Carolinas from late next week into the early part of Thanksgiving week. However, the prediction for the latter part of Thanksgiving week is for average temperatures (upper 50s) and rain-free weather.

















