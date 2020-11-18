Expect another cold night in the Rock Hill region, forecasters say.

Expect cold temperatures Thursday morning in the Rock Hill region. MCT

The coldest air so far this autumn will be followed by a warm-up that could last until Thanksgiving, forecasters say.

That would mean daytime highs in the low to mid 60s for the Rock Hill area.

Before that, however, we have cold air to deal with.

Wednesday morning’s low at the Rock Hill airport was 35 degrees, and forecasters say temperatures will be several degrees colder at daybreak Thursday. The coldest reading so far this season was 30 degrees on Nov. 3, and the forecast is for a similar temperature Thursday morning.

Some places in the Rock Hill area could see morning temperatures in the upper 20s.

Afternoon readings won’t be all that warm either, with highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday.

But the National Weather Service’s Harry Gerapetritis says a warming trend will begin as we approach the weekend.

“Temperatures will gradually warm through the period, with above-normal values from Friday through the weekend,” Gerapetritis said.

Average highs at this time of year are 62 degrees in Rock Hill, and forecasters are expecting afternoon readings in the mid and upper 60s through Monday. No rain is in the forecast.

What about Thanksgiving?

Meteorologists caution that predictions beyond five days carry a moderate degree of uncertainty. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s long-range forecast through Thanksgiving is calling for a high likelihood of above-average temperatures, with precipitation expected to be normal or slightly above.

For what it’s worth, two of the best-known private meteorological companies are calling for the same thing. Accu-Weather is predicting a partly sunny Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper 60s. And the Weather Channel is calling for a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s.











