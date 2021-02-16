Winter Storm Watch issued for several local counties, rain and ice may create dangerous traveling

Freezing rain will seemingly be the most likely problem as a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area, including Mecklenburg.

The Winter Storm Watch was issued for Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford County from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This will impact counties to the west and north of Charlotte, including the Northern Piedmont, the I-40 corridor, the NC foothills and NC mountains.

A wintry mix of freezing rain, rain, sleet, and possible snow is expected across the WBTV viewing area beginning Wednesday evening, and tapering off by early Friday morning.

Ice accumulations of 0.25″ are possible across the Winter Storm Watch area, along with heavy rainfall of 1″ to 2″ across the entire viewing area.

The worst travel times appear to be from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday.

In addition to dangerous travel, flights in and out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport may be impacted on Thursday.

A mix of wintry precipitation is possible as a low pressure system will bring wintry precipitation across the Mid Atlantic starting on Wednesday night. The precipitation may start as a mix of snow and sleet on Wednesday night and change over to freezing rain for most locations by Thursday.

Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet by late Thursday evening.

Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions as the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.