Memorial Day weekend weather will offer a mix in the Rock Hill region, experts say.

Expect one more day of hot weather before we get to the Memorial Day weekend which will offer a mixed bag of conditions. AP

We’ll have weather from both summer and spring this Memorial Day weekend across the Rock Hill area, forecasters say.

After days of 90-degree-plus temperatures, a strong cold front is predicted to cross the region early Saturday. In its wake will be much cooler weather.

By Monday, you might need a sweater or light sweatshirt for early-morning activities.

However, forecasters don’t see much in the way of rainfall.

National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Moore says one more hot day awaits the region, with highs expected to approach 90 degrees Friday.

The cold front is predicted to cross the area late Friday or early Saturday, accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. Meaningful rainfall has not been reported across the Rock Hill area since the first few days of May.

Forecasters say you’ll start to feel the changed pattern Saturday, with highs reaching the low 80s in most areas. A shower or two is possible across the region.

Then the coolest air arrives Sunday. Forecasters predict partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s – about 10 degrees below average for the end of May.

A warm up is forecast for Memorial Day, with sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees.