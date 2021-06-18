Fathers Day weather forecast uncertain for Rock Hill area. An umbrella is a good idea

Weather experts say it’s wise to have an umbrella handy this Fathers Day weekend. tkimball@heraldonline.com

A weak tropical weather system is threatening to make a mess of outdoor plans on Fathers Day in the Rock Hill region.

Forecasters say the remnants of what is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette will spread rain, some of it heavy, into the Carolinas late Saturday and Sunday.

As is often true with tropical storms, especially weaker systems, determining the storm’s track is proving troublesome. National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Lane said Friday that the Sunday forecast is “rife with uncertainty.”

The official National Hurricane Center forecast calls for what’s left of Claudette to move across Georgia, then swing eastward across the northern part of South Carolina and out into the Atlantic.

If that holds true, then the heaviest rain would fall to the south of the Rock Hill area.

But some computer images show Claudette’s remnants moving northeast, through the Carolinas mountains. With the heaviest rain expected to fall on the east side of the storm, that would put the Rock Hill area at risk of possible flash flooding.

As Lane said, “The potential still exists for heavy rainfall Sunday into early Monday … but uncertainty abounds regarding where, when and how much.”

Before the rain arrives, hot weather is expected for the first half of the weekend.

Highs on Saturday could approach the mid 90s, forecasters say. And humidity levels will be on the rise.

Sunday, however, is expected to be mostly cloudy. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures to the lower 80s, forecasters say. For now, meteorologists expect the rain to arrive sometime late Sunday morning.

The area getting the heaviest rain from the system in the Carolinas could get 2-4 inches, forecasters say.