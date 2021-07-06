How will tropical storm Elsa impact the Rock Hill region?

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make a swing through the eastern Carolinas late Wednesday and part of Thursday. Weather experts say the storm will pass close enough to bring substantial rain to the eastern part of the Rock Hill area.

National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday they expect an inch or more of rain to fall in Lancaster County and the eastern parts of York and Chester counties. They say there will be a rapid cut-off in rainfall totals from west to east, but they add that any slight westward shift in Elsa’s track could increase rainfall in the Rock Hill area.

“Heavy rainfall, localized flooding and low-end gusty winds will be the main impacts from this system, in locations that are directly impacted by the main vortex,” says National Weather Service Meteorologist Clay Chaney.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track for Elsa shows the storm making landfall late Tuesday in the Florida Panhandle, then moving north-northeast across southeast Georgia, the South Carolina Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions, and into the coastal plains of North Carolina.

Under that scenario, the flooding and wind threat would remain at least 40-50 miles east of the Rock Hill area. But any westward nudge of Elsa’s track would push the strongest impacts closer.

The National Hurricane Center expects Elsa to be a tropical depression, with top sustained reviews of 35 mph, when it moves through the Carolinas.

As of now, National Weather Service forecasts call for ¾-1½ inches of rain for the area, with the heaviest totals to the east and southeast.

Chaney says some outer bands of the storm could bring showers and thunderstorm to the Rock Hill area by Wednesday afternoon, but the main impact is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

By later Thursday evening, Elsa is expected to push off the coast near Norfolk and move back into the Atlantic Ocean.

Heat and humidity will follow Elsa’s departure, with afternoon highs expected to be in the low 90s Friday through Sunday. Only a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are predicted for each day.