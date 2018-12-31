Letters to the editor

Time to reauthorize LWCF
If you took your family to a park this week or stretched your legs on a walk at work, you probably visited a property protected by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
What is LWCF? Let’s start with what it’s not: a tax. Instead, it’s paid for with royalties from oil companies. When energy companies make strides that allow for new development, LWCF provides corresponding revenue to protect trails, parks and other natural areas we all use and love.
But LWCF regularly is awarded only a fraction of its dedicated funds, and its future is uncertain. The program was allowed to expire on September 30, 2018. Congress must act now to renew this important fund.
LWCF projects in South Carolina include:
▪ Manchester Meadows, a landfill-turned-tournament facility in Rock Hill that has pumped $87 million into the local economy; LWCF investment: $220,000
▪ River Park, a 70-acre park in Rock Hill that gives residents direct access to the pristine Catawba River for hiking and paddling; LWCF investment: $40,204
▪ Saluda Shoals Park, a 480-acre park in Columbia with tubing, canoeing, kayaking, walking, biking, fishing, a splash pad and picnic areas; LWCF investment: $219,320
For 65 years, LWCF has protected lands and waters in every county in every state in this country. South Carolina has benefited greatly from this program. In fact, Congress currently is considering $1.8 million through LWCF to open more public access in Sumter National Forest.
Our lands and waters are worth the investment. Let’s tell our representatives: it’s time for permanent reauthorization and full funding for LWCF.
Immigrants have been lied to
The immigrants that are on the way to our country. They have been lied to and will find out we are not the richest nation in the world! America owes a debt of over a trillion dollars. Our homeless live on the streets, alleys, under bridges, in their automobile that doesn’t run and begs for food on street corners, soup kitchens, search garbage bins for scraps of food and carry their belongings in grocery carts with them 24/7.
It is a disgrace to our nation. Shameful!
I dread to pick up my mail. Bundles of begging every day that simply overwhelms me. There must be a solution for this nightmare. Our leaders just ignore the problem and they are suppose to be for all the people. Everywhere in their area that put them in office.
