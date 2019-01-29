Letters to the editor

Simple act of kindness
This past Saturday I attended a Fort Mill community charity event. During the event an auction was held and one of the items for auction was a beautiful quilt-of-valor made for dedication to U.S. veterans.
The person who quilted the quilt was also the auctioneer. In admiration, she choked-up while explaining the importance of the quilt, but maintained enough composure to ask all veterans attending the event to stand for recognition.
About three of us stood and received a grateful recognition from the attendees. A lady in the front row bid on the quilt and won the bid that was in the three figures range.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Much to my surprise, she gave and presented the quilt to me as I was one of the veterans who stood. The lady did not know me, she only saw me standing when the vets were asked to stand.
After the event closed, the lady and I met. We exchanged names (her name is Liz) and had a short discussion. She thanked me for my service during the Vietnam War and I thanked her for her kindness and generosity.
As I mentioned, Liz did not know me but she knew veterans as her recently deceased husband was a vet of the Korean War. I thank her, and all like her, for the recognition of past service of the country’s veterans. Liz may not be a veteran, but she is certainly a U.S. Patriot in my eyes. Thank you Liz.
Tell Trump: ‘You’re fired’
To those who voted for President Trump: Do you remember his campaign statement — “Vote for me. What have you got to lose?”. Unless you’ve been living under a rock — plenty.
If you are not shouting your outrage to President Trump, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, you are complicit with them in their continued refusal to open the Federal Government and put its workers back to work.
“What have you got to lose” has already increased our national debt trillions of dollars, enriched the Russian Oligarchy by millions of dollars, and has now put over 800,000 people out of work with his alleged skill as a great deal maker. Saying, I’m sorry, I made a mistake, isn’t in his vocabulary, perhaps he will understand something more familiar. YOU’RE FIRED!!
Comments