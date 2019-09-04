Letters to the editor: Sept. 1, 2019

Don’t just lock them up, give them a lift up

Mass incarceration is a huge detriment to the well being of our society. The United States has less than five percent of the world’s population, yet we have 20 percent of the world’s incarcerated people. And mass incarceration due to unjust and exorbitant sentences on nonviolent drug-related crimes is an issue that disproportionately affects minority and low-income communities.

For example, African Americans are almost four times as likely to be arrested for marijuana-related issues than whites although the usage rates are similar. Right now across our nation, there are almost 12,000 people who are serving time in federal prison for marijuana-related crimes although at this time 10 states have legalized marijuana use and 15 states have decriminalized the possession of certain amounts of marijuana. Also, adding to the rate of mass incarceration and the way it is affecting minority communities is the huge disparity in the sentencing between crack and powder cocaine offenses. Families are being broken up and lives are being shattered by unjust sentences. Something must be done!

Senator Cory Booker has announced a clemency initiative where if he is elected president, on day one he will initiate the clemency process for approximately 17,000 nonviolent-drug offenders who are serving unjust and excessive sentences. Through this plan, those who are eligible for release would also be given assistance with reentry, job training opportunities, and social services. Not only will they be given a second chance at life, but they will also be given assistance to make that second chance a successful one and help to become productive members of our society. Let’s make it our goal to lift up those that deserve a second chance and not just lock them up!

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

S.C. Rep. John King, District 49

Shameful on treatment

If any country treated its POWs the way America is treating refugee children, it would be a War Crime.

President Trump is freely moving around other federal money to pay for his wall. But he refuses to do so to provide a bar of soap to a five year old child. Shame on Donald Trump. Shame on us all.

Stephen Ruger, Rock Hill

Special delivery made my day

I wanted to share my experience.

Thanks Manager Shelia at Fatz.

It was the last night of prayer class at the church. The toddler slept most of the day as she recovered from a cold she apparently gave us too. So I lugged toddler and baby to prayer class. I packed up and left just as the baby ramped up and after 40 minutes of constantly giving the toddler the eye to sit and behave.

Frustrated, I decided to be selfish and get an order of Fatz rolls to eat after the girls went to bed. I call my order in and the expected pickup was 7 minutes. I arrive in 4 minutes, pay for the order. Around minute 10, minute 15, the staff informs me my food is nowhere near ready.

After leaving empty handed and refunded, I call back to speak with a manager. That’s when I broke down in tears, “I JUST NEEDED A MOMMY MINUTE!” Shelia asked me for my address, made fresh rolls, a couple of chicken strips and mash potatoes for the toddler and PERSONALLY DELIVERED THEM! Thank you Shelia! You don’t know what a blessing you were tonight.

The manager at Fatz made my day.

Ella Stafford, Rock Hill