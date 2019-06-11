Baby on board! Giraffe at SC zoo is pregnant again

Watch newborn giraffe take her first steps at the Riverbanks Zoo A baby giraffe was born at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden April 4, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A baby giraffe was born at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden April 4, 2018.

Autumn the giraffe is pregnant again.

The Greenville Zoo confirmed the 13-year-old female Masai giraffe is pregnant and birth is expected in early July.

Autumn gave birth to her first calf, Kiko, in Oct. 2012. Kiko now lives at the Toronto Zoo.

She had a second pregnancy in 2014 that ended with a stillborn calf.

Autumn later gave birth to Tatu in Feb. 2016. Tatu was later transferred to the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

In Jan. 2018, Autumn gave birth to Kiden, her first calf to be fathered by Miles, a 10-year-old male giraffe who still lives at Greenville Zoo.

Miles is also the father of the expected calf.

We've got some BIG news! Autumn is pregnant, and Kiden is going to be a big sister! Autumn and Miles are part of a species survival program (SSP) that works with accredited zoos across the nation to save species from extinction. Watch our giraffe cam here: https://t.co/iuklaDt4kn pic.twitter.com/2xaT8tgdJZ — Greenville Zoo (@greenvillezoo) June 11, 2019

In the past, Autumn’s previous calves were transferred before she gave birth. This time, Kiden will remain with his parents through the birth.

The Greenville Zoo’s giraffe exhibit is part of a cooperative breeding program known as the Species Survival Program. The SSP monitors captive populations and makes breeding recommendations to help ensure the future of the population.

The public can keep an eye on Autumn’s pregnancy progress via the zoo’s webcam at https://greenvillezoofoundation.org/Camera.