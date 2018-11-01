Regular season conference champions will be crowned in Week 12 of high school football

Prep football games will again be played over the course of several days this week, due to the threat of thunderstorms Friday night.
Week 12 will be the fourth set of games interrupted by weather this season. Hurricane Florence, Michael and Willa all moved games in separate weeks. While there’s no hurricane this week, the National Weather Service estimates that Raleigh could see almost an inch of rain Friday.
If games are played, though, several conference championships could be decided this week.
Here’s what to watch for in another scattered week of high school football.
Week 12 ticket to get
Wake Forest (8-0) @ Heritage (8-1) - Friday, 7 p.m. -- Wake Forest and Heritage will renew their rivalry Friday night, with far more than the usual bragging rights on the line. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Cougars and Huskies are tied for first in the Northern conference at 3-0. As both teams face conference bottom dwellers next week — Wake Forest will host Corinth Holders (3-6), while Heritage will travel to Wakefield (3-6) — Friday night’s affair will likely decide the conference champion. That’s not the only storyline, though. The Cougars have a chance to push their program’s winning streak to 40 games. Heritage has accounted for three wins so far during the streak, which extends back to November 2015. The most memorable meeting happened December 2, 2016, when Wake Forest defeated Heritage 35-20 in the quarterfinals of the 4AA state playoffs, en route to a state title.
Players to watch this week
RB: DeMarcus Jones, Wake Forest (Sr.) -- Jones had his best game of the season last week at Wakefield. The senior carried the ball 19 times for 181 yards, including three touchdowns. He was one of seven Cougars to rush for positive yardage in the game. The second highest rushing output came from junior Maquel Haywood, who rushed 10 times for 116 yards.
ATH: Mateo Sudipo, Wake Forest (Sr.) -- Sudipo has quite literally done it all for Wake Forest this season. At cornerback, he’s recorded 23 tackles, as well as an interception back in Week Two against Richmond. He rushed for a touchdown in a September game against Franklinton. He has also hauled in two touchdown receptions. Now, Sudipo is taking his talents under center. The senior scrambled and found Noah Krogh for a 20-yard touchdown pass last week. It was his third touchdown pass of the season, on just seven total completions.
DT: Brady Alls, Heritage (Sr.) -- The Huskies defense pitched its second shutout of the season last week at Rolesville, thanks in large part to the contributions of Alls. The senior recorded 11 total tackles and two sacks to stifle the Rams offense. Alls, along with the rest of the talented Heritage defense, will have their hands full Friday night, as they attempt to stop Wake Forest’s potent rushing attack.
QB: Darius Ocean, Cleveland (Jr.) -- The lefty quarterback only threw the ball 10 times last week against West Johnston. Nonetheless, three of those passes went for touchdowns, raising his season total to 23 scores — the 19th best mark in North Carolina.
RB: Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash (Jr.) -- Everyone knows about Zonovan Knight, the dynamic N.C. State running back commit. However, by the numbers, the 5-foot-8-inch Cooley has arguably had a better 2018 regular season. The junior has cracked 100 yards in all seven of Southern Nash’s games. Last week, he broke 1,000 yards on the season, and pushed his rushing touchdown count to 18. Cooley runs downhill and has consistently broken off several huge runs every week. He, along with Knight, will look to run wild Thursday niight at Franklinton.
RB: Hamilton Moore, Enloe (Sr.) -- Moore is the real deal. Monday night, in a dramatic 31-28 loss to Leesville, the tireless senior rushed 34 times for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now run for 1,796 yards on the season — good enough for third in the state.
QB: Nick Frey, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr.) -- Frey has thrown for at least three touchdowns in all nine of his starts this season. His total of 31 touchdown passes ranks third amongst North Carolina quarterbacks. Friday night, he’ll be facing an Enloe defense that’s playing on just three days of rest. The Eagles defense was able to contain another top quarterback in Leesville’s Vince Amendola for most of Monday night’s game. But we’ll see if they can do it again Friday, while likely still sore from Monday’s match-up.
Other top games to watch
Cleveland (8-1) @ South Johnston (7-2) - Thursday, 7 p.m. -- The top two teams in the Greater Neuse conference will clash Thursday night, as the South Johnston Trojans host the Cleveland Rams. Cleveland, undefeated in conference play at 4-0, can wrap up a conference championship with a victory. They’re riding a six-game winning streak, which includes impressive victories over the likes of Cardinal Gibbons and Clayton. South Johnston, meanwhile, has quietly won six of its last seven games.
Southern Nash (7-0) @ Franklinton (7-2) - Thursday, 7 p.m. -- Unlike most area athletic conferences, which plan to make up postponed football games next Friday, the Big East will wrap up this week. Southern Nash holds a one-game lead over Rocky Mount and Franklinton, who are tied for second place. A Firebirds victory would secure a conference championship. Led by Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash has opened the season with seven straight wins, including a convincing 35-21 rout of Rocky Mount last week. The Rams went 3-1 in October, with their lone loss being a 49-20 at the hands of Rocky Mount.
Enloe (8-1) @ Cardinal Gibbons (8-1) - Friday, 7 p.m. -- Enloe’s fairy-tale season had its first hiccup Monday. The Eagles fought hard, but ultimately dropped their first game of the season 31-28 to Leesville. But there’s no time to dwell on the loss for head coach Ken Blocker and his team. The Eagles will travel to Cardinal Gibbons Friday night on just three-days rest, with a chance to capture a share of the CAP 7 crown. The Crusaders are 8-1 and undefeated in conference play. They haven’t lost since Week Four, when they suffered a 44-35 loss at home against Cleveland.
Northern Durham (9-0) @ Northwood (4-5) - Friday, 7 p.m. -- With a win Friday night, John Hammett’s Northern Knights will clinch their second consecutive Big 8 conference crown. Last year, however, Northern shared the title with Orange. As the Panthers have stumbled to a 3-6 record, this year’s Knights have yet to drop a single game. Last week, they punctuated their hot start by putting up 62 points in the first half against East Chapel Hill. Northwood, on the other hand, has lost three in a row, and four of their last five, after opening the season 3-1.
Thursday:
Athens Drive (2-8) @ Riverside-Durham (4-3) - 7 p.m.
Carrboro (5-3) @ Cummings (3-6) - 7 p.m.
Cary (4-5) @ Jordan (4-5) - 7 p.m.
Clayton (7-2) @ West Johnston (1-9) - 7 p.m.
Rolesville (5-5) @ Corinth Holders (3-6) - 7 p.m.
Southeast Raleigh (0-10) @ Sanderson (2-7) - 7 p.m.
Friday:
Apex (0-9) @ Apex Friendship (1-8) - 7 p.m.
Broughton (5-4) @ Millbrook (2-7) - 7 p.m.
East Wake (3-6) @ Smithfield-Selma (1-9) - 7 p.m.
Fuquay-Varina (6-3) @ Holly Springs (5-4) - 7 p.m.
Knightdale (5-4) @ Wakefield (3-6) - 7 p.m.
Southern Durham (3-6) @ East Chapel Hill (1-7) - 7 p.m.
Monday:
Panther Creek (4-5) @ Green Hope (5-4) - 7 p.m.
