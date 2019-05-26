‘It’s a good thing to do’: Military vets honored at Rock Hill cemetery

‘These are heroes’: veterans, little girls team up to honor veterans The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 and the Frontier Girls civic group team up with other volunteers Friday to place American flags at the grave sites of hundreds of military veterans ahead of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Park cemetery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 and the Frontier Girls civic group team up with other volunteers Friday to place American flags at the grave sites of hundreds of military veterans ahead of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Park cemetery.

With the help of a few little girls, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889 and volunteers placed hundreds of small American flags at the grave sites of veterans this weekend.

Braving the heat, a couple of dozen volunteers combed the Grandview Memorial Park cemetery Friday to find graves of veterans, ahead of Memorial Day.

Twelve-year-old Kinsey Grudzien, a member of the Frontier Girls, said she came with her mom and siblings to the traditional event “because it’s a good thing to do.”