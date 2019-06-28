Rock Hill has a new face. Four new faces, to be exact.

‘The best money can buy’: Rock Hill club donates clock to city The Rotary Club of Rock Hill has dedicated a clock to the city of Rock Hill. The Rotary, along with corporate and individual donors, bought the clock that was placed in downtown Rock Hill Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rotary Club of Rock Hill has dedicated a clock to the city of Rock Hill. The Rotary, along with corporate and individual donors, bought the clock that was placed in downtown Rock Hill Thursday.

The Rotary Club of Rock Hill, along with corporate and individual donors, have erected a four-face clock in downtown Rock Hill.





The club donated the clock to celebrate its 100th birthday, said Frank Robards, president of the organization.





“We wanted to make a gift to the community,” Robards said.





The black Verdin clock has an old-fashioned design, much like the clock in downtown York, he said. And it plays music. The base of the clock lists its donors, along with the Rotary’s “four-way test.”





“It goes with the architectural design of downtown,” Robard said.





The club, along with the mayor, dedicated the clock Thursday afternoon.





“There will be hundreds and thousands that see that,” said Mayor John Gettys, after thanking the Rotary members for the donation.

The clock stands at the end of Elk Avenue near the Black Street parking lot, across from the Old Town Amphitheater.



