Why are so many coming to Carowinds Blvd? Fireworks. Here’s how to avoid breaking the law

Fireworks store sells to thousands during holiday Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill sells to thousands of people for the July 4th holiday. The store attracts buyers from surrounding states, where fireworks are illegal for residents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill sells to thousands of people for the July 4th holiday. The store attracts buyers from surrounding states, where fireworks are illegal for residents.

Giant inflated gorillas stand atop buildings, dominating the sky, along Carowinds Boulevard this week on the South Carolina side of the border.

Police officers direct miles of traffic and there’s one word in jumbo red and yellow letters that screams for business — fireworks.

On the North Carolina side, there’s only highway.

With nearly a thousand licensed locations across the state — S.C. numbers show 631 temporary facilities and 330 annual facilities, six of which are near the Carowinds Boulevard exit, customers come to this hot spot for their July 4 fireworks necessities.

Tuesday at Red Rocket, one of the larger fireworks superstores in the Fort Mill area, about 50 families browsed rows of fireworks and filled two or three carts full of packages titled “Hit the Road Jack,” “The Diablo” and “Rebel Rouser.”

“So this, I consider steady,” said Rachel Payne, a manager at Red Rocket. “... And busy is when I can’t see the floor. That’s how I describe it. If you can’t see the floor, then it’s busy.”

Payne said it’s normal for people to spend a couple hundred dollars on fireworks. The most she’s ever seen someone spend was $7,000.

For about 20 years, David Priester, has driven from Charlotte with his dad to pick out fireworks at Red Rocket. Prieston, 31, said they usually fill two or three carts, but this year, he’s filling only one.

“It always has the best selection here.....,” Priester said. “We’ve never had anything bad happen. I’m always going to follow my dad’s direction. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started picking them out. But my dad’s the Godfather of fireworks.”

Edward Pillow, from Gastonia, made a family trip to Red Rocket. The family bought fireworks from the store last year and wanted to get more extravagant this year.

“We’re getting the biggest, loudest and brightest fireworks this year,” Pillow said.

“We’re trying to be the most obnoxious neighbor,” his son jumped in.

Although customers stream across the North Carolina border for fireworks, Roger Aiton, sales manager at Davey Jones Fireworks on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill — home of the blow-up Gorillas — said the store has regulars who drive from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and Florida.

In Virginia and North Carolina, standard snappers, smoke bombs and handheld sparklers are about the extent of legal fireworks.

South Carolina allows more. Mortars, spinners, bottle rockets and aerial fireworks are permitted.

Payne and Aiton said they are aware people purchase fireworks that are illegal in their home state. But safety is their main concern.

Payne said Red Rocket gives out free pumps, which is a long stick that slowly ignites the fireworks, with each purchase.

“We do have a lot of North Carolina legal fireworks,” Payne said. “But we are in South Carolina, so we are predominantly South Carolina legal. I think if people are going to take the chance and do it, make friends with your neighborhood policemen. As long as we promote safety and we promote ‘don’t do this wrong, make sure you do it right,’ that is what is important.”

What you should know?

Before you race to Carowinds Boulevard — whether it’s to witness the gorillas or fill your carts with the biggest and brightest fireworks in the state, here’s what you need to know:

Yes, firework stores are legal.

All 30 retail locations are licensed by the South Carolina Board of Pyrotechnic Safety. No business should sell fireworks without a blue (annual permit), or red (temporary 90-day permit) sticker.

Freestanding firework stands, such as those you see in parking lots, are legal. Permits are issued by the state after an inspection is performed to check for code compliance.

There are some county-based restrictions.

In York County, a county permit is required for temporary fireworks stands in addition to the state permit.

Temporary fireworks stands cannot occupy property more than 30 days annually.

Yes, everyone does it. But it is illegal to buy certain fireworks in South Carolina and fire them in states where fireworks are illegal, such as North Carolina and Virginia.

In Fort Mill, it’s illegal to shoot fireworks unless they’re part of a professional display. But within town limits, sparklers, firecrackers, toy cap pistols and toy pistol paper caps, with no more than .25 grains of explosive mixture are permitted.

In Tega Cay, fireworks are legal when they’re part of a public display or city-sponsored event. Toy cap pistols and toy pistol paper caps, which contain no more than 0.20 of a grain of explosive mixture, and sparklers are permitted at all times.

In Rock Hill, there’s no law that prohibits shooting fireworks.

In York, fireworks are not allowed unless they’re part of a “display sponsored, supervised and conducted” by a group having obtained a city permit.

The S.C. Fire Marshal suggests anyone handling fireworks follow these safety tips: