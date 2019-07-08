Temperatures soar in York County as kids take to the field

14-year-old Alden Weeks, left, and 13-year-old Justin Cruz sweat it out on the soccer field Monday at Winthrop Lake. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Hot weather didn’t stop 13-year-old Justin Cruz and 14-year-old Alden Weeks from having fun in the sun Monday as they kicked around a soccer ball at Winthrop Lake.

A thunderstorm rolled in as they rolled around the ball.

Temperatures soared near 93 degrees with heat index values as high as 101, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 85 degrees with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am.