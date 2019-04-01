Associated Press Sports Editors group recognizes The Herald’s 2018 sports coverage

The Associated Press Sports Editors group recognized The Herald for its sports coverage in multiple categories during the organization’s 2018 sports journalism contest.

The Herald’s Bret McCormick’s story on former York basketball standout Ivory Latta’s 70-point game in 2003 took first place in the C Division multimedia category. Media outlets are placed in different divisions based on subscriber numbers.

McCormick took second in the explanatory category for his story on the struggles of Winthrop and other mid-major basketball programs to schedule quality home games. The story earned 39 points and two first-place votes from APSE judges, narrowly behind the first place entry, which received 40 points and two first-place votes.

McCormick placed fifth in beat writing for a collection of work covering Winthrop men’s basketball, eighth for a 360-degree interactive video of a Winthrop basketball pregame speech, as well as top-10 honors for sports website.

Check out the complete list of winners (with links) from the 2018 APSE contest here.

