Associated Press Sports Editors group recognizes The Herald’s 2018 sports coverage

By Staff reports

April 01, 2019 09:08 AM

360 locker room video of Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey's speech before Davidson game

Go into the locker room with the Winthrop men's basketball team before its game against Davidson College on Dec. 4, 2018, with this 360 video of coach Pat Kelsey's pregame speech.
Go into the locker room with the Winthrop men's basketball team before its game against Davidson College on Dec. 4, 2018, with this 360 video of coach Pat Kelsey's pregame speech.
The Associated Press Sports Editors group recognized The Herald for its sports coverage in multiple categories during the organization’s 2018 sports journalism contest.

The Herald’s Bret McCormick’s story on former York basketball standout Ivory Latta’s 70-point game in 2003 took first place in the C Division multimedia category. Media outlets are placed in different divisions based on subscriber numbers.

McCormick took second in the explanatory category for his story on the struggles of Winthrop and other mid-major basketball programs to schedule quality home games. The story earned 39 points and two first-place votes from APSE judges, narrowly behind the first place entry, which received 40 points and two first-place votes.

McCormick placed fifth in beat writing for a collection of work covering Winthrop men’s basketball, eighth for a 360-degree interactive video of a Winthrop basketball pregame speech, as well as top-10 honors for sports website.

Check out the complete list of winners (with links) from the 2018 APSE contest here.

