High school roundup: both Fort Mill lacrosse squads will play for state championships

Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so See why some locals - including Clover's Noah Lalli and Winthrop's Chloe Wormley - think lacrosse goalie is the toughest position in team sports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See why some locals - including Clover's Noah Lalli and Winthrop's Chloe Wormley - think lacrosse goalie is the toughest position in team sports.

Fort Mill girls lacrosse edges Mann for upper state title





The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged J. L. Mann 14-13 in overtime to win the 5A girls Upper State title Tuesday afternoon at Fort Mill.

Sydney Ziemer got the game winner with a sudden death goal in the overtime session. The win sends Fort Mill to the state championship game against Chapin on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Irmo High School in Columbia.

The contest was back and forth from the beginning. The Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 lead, but Mann scored three straight goals for a 3-2 advantage. Two straight goals by Fort Mill produced a 4-3 cushion, but Mann tied it at 4-4, and the two teams traded a pair of goals for a 6-6 halftime tie. Ziemer and Charlotte Anderson got the final two goals for Fort Mill.

Mann scored the first three goals of the second half for a 9-6 lead, but Anderson went to work and tallied the next three goals for the Jackets to tie it at 9-9. They traded another pair of goals and it was 11 all. Ziemer broke the deadlock with a goal, but Mann rallied and scored twice for a 13-12 lead. Ziemer’s goal with 3:20 to play tied the contest, and it stayed that way through the end of regulation.

Fort Mill improved to 15-3 overall on the year.

- Mac Banks contributed reporting

Fort Mill boys lacrosse tops Dorman for upper state title

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored the last five goals of the contest and toppled Dorman 11-9 to win the 5A Upper State Championship at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Fort Mill broke a 1-1 tie and took a 4-2 lead early in the second quarter. Dorman rebounded with four straight goals to take a 6-4 advantage with just more than six minutes left until halftime. Zach Terry got his second goal of the game for the Yellow Jackets and the deficit was cut to 6-5. Dorman outscored Fort Mill 2-1 the remainder of the opening half for an 8-6 cushion at intermission.

The two teams traded goals to open the third period and it was 9-7 in favor of Dorman. Jack McGuire’s goal sliced the deficit to 9-8, and when Terry got his fourth score of the game it was knotted at 9-9. McGuire scored again to make it 10-9 as the third quarter came to a close. Terry scored again and the Jackets were in front 11-9 with just less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Fort Mill improved to 14-3 with the win. They will play Wando on Saturday for the state championship at 6:30 p.m. at Irmo High School in Columbia.

- Mac Banks contributed reporting

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 2, Clover 1

Fort Mill girls’ soccer soured Clover’s Senior Night on April 23, but more importantly snagged a share of the Region 3-5A title with a 2-1 win at Memorial Stadium.

Lexi Barrowclough cut in from the left and lashed a shot across Clover’s keeper and into the far right corner with four minutes left on the clock to give Fort Mill the 2-1 lead. The Blue Eagles piled on the pressure in the final few minutes and had a golden chance with just moments left. Freshman Olivia McPherson cruised through the Fort Mill defense and rolled the ball into the path of junior Angelica Castro.

Near the penalty spot, Castro had an open sight of goal, but her powerful shot was straight at Yellow Jackets’ keeper Izzy Giarrizzi. And, like she did for the entire 80 minutes, Giarrizzi, a junior committed to Winthrop, held the ball tightly, allowing no rebound and clinching the win.

“Izzy is such a skilled goalkeeper,” said Fort Mill coach Joelle Brotemarkle. “She can read people really well, angle of their hips, where they’re gonna shoot it... she came up big for us in the second half.”

Clover beat Fort Mill 3-1 in the two teams’ earlier meeting this season. Clover coach Kelsey Geary wasn’t sure if her team was impacted by Spring Break, or what caused a flat performance Tuesday night.

“There wasn’t a lot of flow,” said Geary. “We had opportunities but Izzy’s a great keeper, you’ve got to be able to put the ball away.”

The Blue Eagles did that about four minutes into the match when Bailey Story thumped a long ball up the field and Delgado flicked it past Giarrizzi as she rushed out of her goal to close down the danger. Leading 1-0, Clover never cranked its engine up a gear and Fort Mill grew into the game.

Brotemarkle’s team drew level early in the second half when a through ball sliced open Clover’s defense and the ensuing cross from the left wing was blocked by a Blue Eagle arm. Penalty. Katie Phillips tucked the spot kick into the top right corner to level the score, 1-1.

It was visiting Fort Mill that poured forward, only Clover senior Janae Massey’s speed preventing the Yellow Jackets from getting behind the Blue Eagle back line for another late look at goal. But that was just a few minutes before Barrowclough’s decisive intervention.

“It was so emotional I can’t even explain it,” said Giarrizzi, smiling.

Clover can still claim Region 3-5A’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs with a win Thursday against Nation Ford (Fort Mill is finished with region games). But the Blue Eagles would need to win by two goals, while not allowing any, to have a chance to win the head-to-head tie-breaker with Fort Mill. They’ll also need more urgency than they mustered against the Yellow Jackets.

“I’m not gonna blame it on anything,” said Geary. “Really, they outworked us.”

- Bret McCormick





Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 2

The Nation Ford Falcons took a 2-1 lead at halftime and defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

The Falcons are 5-9 overall and 4-3 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-10 overall and 0-6 in region action.

Lancaster 9, Camden 0

The Lancaster Bruins took a 4-0 lead at halftime and routed Camden 9-0 in a non-region match at Camden Tuesday night.

The Bruins are 2-13 on the year.

South Pointe 7, Westwood 2

The South Pointe Stallions took a 3-1 lead at halftime and defeated Westwood 7-2 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Monday night.

Hannah Austin led the Stallions with a pair of goals. Frances Morton, Carly Kennedy, Kailah Marshall, Zoe Kennedy, and Kieu Mau added one goal each to the winning effort.

The win clinched the regular season region crown. The Stallions are 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the region.

Swansea 5, Indian Land 0

Swansea took a 3-0 lead at halftime and toppled the Indian Land Warriors 5-0 in a non-region match at Indian Land Monday night.

The Warriors are 10-10 overall on the year.

BASEBALL

Fort Mill 10, Laurens 6

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Laurens 10-6 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets took a 4-0 lead after three innings, and they were up 6-2 after five frames. They added four more in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-2 lead and held off a Laurens rally in the seventh for the win.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with one hit and a pair of RBI. Mikey Tepper pitched six innings and struck out 11 to get the victory.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 24-2 overall. They will host T. L. Hanna on Tuesday in the second round of play.

Nation Ford 2, Hillcrest 0

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Hillcrest 2-0 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Nation Ford.

The Falcons got the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Justin Lehman led Nation Ford with two hits and one RBI. Tyler Causey added a hit and drove in the other run.

Jeffery Maidhof scattered five hits and struck out three to record the win and improve to 7-1 on the year.

The Falcons are 16-10 overall. They will travel to Greenville to play J. L. Mann on Thursday in the second round of action.

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Northwestern 0

Lugoff-Elgin made the most of two hits and defeated the Northwestern Trojans 3-0 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Lugoff-Elgin.

Lugoff-Elgin scored two runs in the second and one more in the third to secure the win.

Zack French led Northwestern with a pair of hits. Will Joyner and Ryan Brown added one hit each for the Trojans.





The Trojans are 9-12 overall. They will host Easley in the second round on Thursday.

York 10, Crestwood 0

The York Cougars routed Crestwood 10-0 in the first round of 4A playoffs Tuesday night at York.

The Cougars scored eight runs in the first three innings of the game, which lasted only five frames.

Ashton Shannon and Ethan Mitchell led the assault with two hits and three RBI each. Nick Clayton added two hits to the winning effort.

Dylan Smoak worked three innings and struck out five to get the win. Alan Whitesides completed the shutout by pitching the final two innings.

The Cougars improved to 15-8 overall and will travel to Greenville on Thursday in the second round.

South Pointe 11, Travelers Rest 10 (8)

The South Pointe Stallions got a game winning hit from Dreu Bodiford in the bottom of the eighth inning and edged Travelers Rest 11-10 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at South Pointe.

South Pointe took a 5-0 lead after two innings, but Travelers Rest scored four in the third and one in the top of the fifth to tie it at 5-5. The Stallions scored five times in the next two frames before Travelers Rest rallied for five runs in the seventh to tie it at 10 and force extra innings.

Ty Good led South Pointe with two hits and three RBI. Christopher King added a pair of hits and drove in two runs to aid the winning cause.

The Stallions are 7-10 overall and will play Greer at home on Thursday in the second round..

A. C. Flora 10, Lancaster 3





A. C. Flora topped the Lancaster Bruins 10-3 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at A. C. Flora.

The Bruins are 8-14 overall and will travel to Wren on Thursday for a second round game.

Indian Land 6, Pendleton 3

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Pendleton 6-3 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Tuesday night at Indian Land.

The Warriors erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the third for a 4-1 advantage. After Pendleton scored in the fourth, Indian Land added two more in the bottom of the frame for a 6-1 cushion.

Jay Hildreth and Connor Ouimet led the Warriors with one hit and 2 RBI each. Lawson Otte added two hits and drove in one run.

Kyle Raynor pitched into the fifth and got the win. Tanner Chassereau finished the game and earned a save.

Warriors are 12-12 on the year. They will host the winner of the Union County-Chesnee contest on Thursday in the second round.

Crescent 5, Chester 4

Crescent scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and edged the Chester Cyclones 5-4 in the first round of the 3A playoffs at Crescent Tuesday night.

The Cyclones will play on the road against Mid-Carolina on Thursday in the second round.

Landrum 8, Lewisville 2

Landrum took a 4-1 lead after three innings and topped the Lewisville Lions 8-2 in the first round of the 2A playoffs at Landrum Tuesday night.

The loss drops the Lions to 10-10 on the year. They will play at Fox Creek on Thursday in the second round of action.

Great Falls 3, North 1

The Great Falls Red Devils topped North 3-1 in the first round of the 1A playoffs Tuesday night at Great Falls.

The Red Devils are on the road to take on Dixie in the second round of play on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Playoffs begin on Thursday





The playoffs begin on Thursday in all five classifications and ten area teams will see action in the first round.

The second and third rounds are set for Saturday and Monday, and the championship round is on the calendar for next Wednesday.

In the 5A bracket, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, the Region 3 champions, will play at home against Greenwood. The Clover Blue Eagles are also at home to take on Gaffney, while the Nation Ford Falcons travel to Blythewood to begin play.

In 4A, the York Cougars, who won the Region 3 title, play at home against Wren. The Lancaster Bruins will play at home against Orangeburg-Wilkinson, while the South Pointe Stallions will also be at home to test Greer.

In 3A, the Region 4 champion Indian Land Warriors will be at home to play Liberty. The Chester Cyclones also get the home field advantage in their opening round game against West Oak.

In 2A, the Lewisville Lions will be on the road against Brashier Middle College Charter. In 1A the Great Falls Red Devils will host Blackville-Hilda in the opening round.

Clover 6, Andrew Jackson 4

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Andrew Jackson 6-4 in a non-region game at Clover Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles got a pair of runs in the first and added four more in the second for a 6-0 lead. Dakota Peters led the attack with a pair of hits and two RBI. Gracie McSwain added two hits to the winning effort.

Clover is 15-8 overall on the year.

Fort Mill 8, York 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets took a 3-0 lead after three innings and defeated the York Cougars 8-0 in a non-region contest at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 16-5 overall, while York is 13-9 in all games.

Rock Hill 6, Northwestern 3

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Northwestern Trojans 6-3 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Monday night.

The Bearcats are 5-8 overall and 1-5 in the region. The Trojans are 2-13 in all games and 0-7 against region competition.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill 1

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

Nation Ford is 15-4 overall and 5-3 in the region. Rock Hill is 10-7-1 in all matches and 4-4 against region competition.

Andrew Jackson 2, Lancaster 1

Andrew Jackson took a 1-0 lead at halftime and nipped the Lancaster Bruins 2-1 in a non-region match at Lancaster Tuesday night.

The Bruins are 9-7 overall on the year.

York Prep 4, Chester 0

The York Prep Patriots scored three second half goals and topped the Chester Cyclones 4-0 in a non-region contest at Chester Tuesday night.

The Cyclones are 3-12 on the year.

Clover 3, Fort Mill 0

The Clover Blue Eagles scored three first half goals and defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Monday night.

The win earned Clover the region title for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

The Blue Eagles are 22-1 overall and 7-0 in the region. The Jackets are 8-8 in all matches and 2-6 against region foes.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 5, Rock Hill 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 5-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Monday afternoon.

Vic Vallamore of Rock Hill won the number one singles, but the Jackets won the next five matches for the win.

Zach Dodson (No. 2), Taylor Bogucki (No. 3), Charles Lynch (No. 4) and Trey Robertson (No. 5) got singles wins, and the Jackets led 4-1. The team of Dillon Fraser and Simon Huertas del Pino got a win in the number two doubles to complete the match.

Fort Mill finished the season with an overall mark of 10-0.

Northwestern 4, Broome 2

The Northwestern Trojans toppled Broome 4-2 in a non-region match at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon.

Playoffs begin on Thursday

The opening round of the playoffs get underway on Thursday with action in three classifications. and seven local teams are included.

In 5A the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, the Region 3 champions, will host Easley. The Nation Ford Falcons will also play at home against Dorman. The Rock Hill Bearcats travel to Lugoff-Elgin for a first round match, while the Clover Blue Eagles hit the road for a opening round contest at Spring Valley.

In 4A both the York Cougars, the region champion, and the Lancaster Bruins received first round byes. Both will begin play at home next Tuesday.

In 3A the Indian Land Warriors will be at home against Seneca.

BOYS’ GOLF

Rock Hill 147, South Pointe 166, Northwestern 180

The Rock Hill Bearcats picked up a pair of wins in a tri-match Tuesday afternoon at Rock Hill Country Club.

The ‘Cats beat the South Pointe Stallions by 19 strokes in a non-region match. They toppled the Northwestern Trojans by 33 strokes in a Region 3-5A match.