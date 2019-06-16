Recent swim meets prove challenging for Fort Mill’s Springfield Greenwave

Special to The Herald

Moving up to the toughest division in the Greater Charlotte Swim League hasn’t been without its lumps for the Springfield Greenwave.

Springfield, out of the Springfield community in Fort Mill, started its summer swim season off 0-3. They are hoping to turn things around this upcoming week with meets at home against Weddington and Windyrush.

The Greenwave fell to Ballantyne 444-386 and won seven of the 20 relay events in its most recent meet.

Individual winners for Springfield vs. Ballantyne:

Lucas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly

Emily Eaton – girls’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Cole Douglass – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly

Gabriella Whyte – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly

Sam Swanson – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle

Sam Falkner – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle

Reed Richardson – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle

Nicolas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle

Emerie Fura – girls’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke

AJ Smith – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

Joe Henry – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

Ansley McDonald – girls’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

Julia Pou – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly

Brady Kuebler – boys’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly

Earlier in the week, Springfield also lost to Foxcroft East 535-335. Springfield won four of the 20 relay events during the meet.

Individual winners for Greenwave vs. Foxcroft East: