Recent swim meets prove challenging for Fort Mill’s Springfield Greenwave
Moving up to the toughest division in the Greater Charlotte Swim League hasn’t been without its lumps for the Springfield Greenwave.
Springfield, out of the Springfield community in Fort Mill, started its summer swim season off 0-3. They are hoping to turn things around this upcoming week with meets at home against Weddington and Windyrush.
The Greenwave fell to Ballantyne 444-386 and won seven of the 20 relay events in its most recent meet.
Individual winners for Springfield vs. Ballantyne:
- Lucas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Emily Eaton – girls’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
- Cole Douglass – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly
- Gabriella Whyte – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
- Sam Swanson – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle
- Sam Falkner – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle
- Reed Richardson – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle
- Nicolas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle
- Emerie Fura – girls’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke
- AJ Smith – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
- Joe Henry – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
- Ansley McDonald – girls’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
- Julia Pou – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly
- Brady Kuebler – boys’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly
Earlier in the week, Springfield also lost to Foxcroft East 535-335. Springfield won four of the 20 relay events during the meet.
Individual winners for Greenwave vs. Foxcroft East:
- Julia Pou – girls’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly
- Emily Eaton – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke
- Annie Shall – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly
- Lucas Grigat – boys’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter breaststroke
- Gabriella Whyte – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
- Nicholas Martin – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle
- Cole Douglass – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
- Michael Russo – boys’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke
- Peyton Warren – girls’ eight and under 25-meter butterfly
