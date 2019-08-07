0810_banks_lewisville

Lewisville varsity football coach: ‘strongest and fastest team’ Lewisville High School varsity football coach said the team is having one of the best off-seasons from "top to bottom." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lewisville High School varsity football coach said the team is having one of the best off-seasons from "top to bottom."

\u0009RICHBURG – Last season there wasn’t much to roar about for the Lewisville Lions. This year, head coach Will Mitchell is hoping that roar will return.

\u0009Lewisville finished 0-10 last season, however, Mitchell said there is nowhere for them to go but up from here. The Lions will have between 28 and 30 players on this year’s team, and Mitchell knows that is sometimes hard to deal with. He doesn’t have to look any further than last season.

\u0009Mitchell said he is confident in who he has on the team that they will be able to get the job done as long as they stay healthy. Health is key this season and he knows the potential for success is there.

\u0009“The ones we have we feel good about,” he said. “Our top to bottom, strength to speed, we feel really good about. It is the best we have had in my eight years here.”

Top players

\u0009The Lions have three key players on this year’s team that could make things happen for Lewisville. Senior Demetric Hardin will be playing both wide receiver and defensive back for the Lions. Senior Scout Wallace will be playing linebacker and full back for the team and senior Jadon Scott will be at wide receiver as well.

Key info.

\u0009This year’s football team has 13 seniors on it and Mitchell said they have been through adversity so they know what it takes. Before last year’s winless campaign, the team won 19 games the previous two years prior.

\u0009“We have had the best off-season we have ever had,” Mitchell said. “Their attitude is great. We are optimistic about the season.”

\u0009Last year, the team lost 14 kids to injuries and had five different players play quarterback. This will be the team’s second year in two years.

Leaders

\u0009Mitchell said that the 6’1” 175-pound Hardin is the best athlete on the team and is a standout basketball player as well.

\u0009“We are hoping to move his around and let him take over,” Mitchell said.

\u0009Also, Scott, at 6’0” 175-pounds, was last year’s leading receiver on the team and is a three-year started for Lewisville. Another leader Mitchell is looking at is the 5’8” 200-pound Wallace at linebacker.

Coach’s quote

\u0009“Number are an issue for us,” Mitchell said. “They were last year. Our school enrollment has not changed and we are still in that 360 and 370 range. We can field a good football team with those numbers, but it helps us when the other team is in a similar situation.”

