Catawba Ridge names Kidd as new softball coach

For Michael Kidd, the pull to coach again was just too strong.

Kidd has been hired as the first ever head coach of the Catawba Ridge softball team and is making history within the Fort Mill School District as the only person to ever start a program at two of the district’s three high schools. Kidd was the first ever softball coach at Nation Ford staring in 2007 and led them to a state title in 2011.

He stepped down from his post at Nation Ford after 10 years, thinking his days coaching softball were over. He was wrong.

“I am filling a need that Catawba Ridge had,” Kidd said. “They had a couple of coaches that were on the hook, but the timing didn’t click.”

Kidd never really stepped away from the sport. In 2018, he served as an assistant coach for Winthrop University’s softball program and then in 2019 served as a hitting coach for Indian Land softball. Kidd said being able to start a program from the ground up again was just too hard to pass up.

“Nobody has ever done it,” he said. “Not many people can say they have done it once (start a program), much less twice.”

Kidd had a 190-81 record at Nation Ford when he stepped away. The year the Falcons won the state title, he went 31-3.

Kidd will have about 11 players on the varsity softball squad at Catawba Ridge who he knows have some softball experience, but expects more players to come out once school is in full swing. He also said he isn’t sure about having a junior varsity team initially.

Catawba Ridge athletic director Rick Lewis said Kidd’s prior experience really helped with him getting the job for the Copperheads.

“We are so excited to have Michael on board as our head softball coach,” Lewis said. “His experience, coaching success and ability to prepare our young ladies for life after sports is exactly what we were looking for as an athletic program.”

Kidd will bring with him from Fort Mill High assistant softball coaches Blue Baker and Billy Hinson. Baker was part of Kidd’s staff that won the 2011 state title with Nation Ford.