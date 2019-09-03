Tylik Edwards repeats, two other Rock Hill players earn Player of the Week honors

South Pointe Stallions defeat Rock Hill Bearcats in varsity football The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 26-15 in varsity football Friday in Rock Hill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 26-15 in varsity football Friday in Rock Hill.

For the second week in a row, Rock Hill defensive back and returner Tylik Edwards was voted Tuesday afternoon as the 5A, 4A Special Teams Player of the Week by the Tri-County Coaches Association.

In his team’s first two games of 2019, the senior has notched nearly 250 return yards — including a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown in his team’s loss to South Pointe on Friday.

Edwards is one of three Bearcats who were voted as last week’s Players of the Week. He’s joined by junior defensive lineman Ravion Gordon-Cunningham and senior linebacker Alex English.

On the 3A, 2A, 1A side, Chester won both defensive awards in its shutout of Fort Mill, and Indian Land swept the offensive awards in its sizeable win over Buford.

Here are all of the selections, nominations and pertinent statistics from last week’s slate of high school football games.

5A, 4A selections

Offensive Player of the Week: Clover High School’s Gabe Carroll won offensive player of the week for his performance against Forestview on Friday night.

In his team’s 58-7 win over Forestview, the senior threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. He only played in the first half of the contest.

Other nominations: Quay Chambers of South Pointe, Gabe Huitt of Nation Ford.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: In addition to Carroll, Clover offensive lineman Clint Sexton also earned a player of the week honor this week. Sexton — a 6-foot-1, 290-pound senior — notched three pancakes, a bulldozer and graded out at 91 percent in the win.

Other nominations: Ernie Greenwood of South Pointe, Robert Campbell of Nation Ford.

Defensive Player of the Week: With 11 total tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery, Rock Hill’s Alex English earned defensive player of the week honors in his team’s loss.

Other nominations: Choncey Massey of South Pointe, Korey McGarigle of Nation Ford.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Ravion Gordon-Cunningham of Rock Hill was voted as defensive lineman of the week on Tuesday for his performance on Friday night. Gordon-Cunningham, a junior, recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in his team’s second loss of the season.

Other nominations: Bryce Webb of Nation Ford.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Tylik Edwards recorded 25 punt return yards, 125 kick return yards and one kick return touchdown en route to his second player of the week honor of the young season.

Other nominations: Christian Erwin of Clover, Kobe Shannon of South Pointe, Tylik Edwards of Rock Hill and Seth Richardson of Nation Ford.

3A, 2A, 1A selections

Offensive Player of the Week: For his performance against Buford this past weekend, Indian Land quarterback Blake Goode was voted offensive player of the week on Tuesday. Goode went 22-for-32 for 363 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s win.

Other nominations: JaRel Hill of Chester, Chas DeBruhl of Andrew Jackson, Demetric Hardin of Lewisville and Quinten Jackson of Catawba Ridge.

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Indian Land’s Jesse Mace earned offensive lineman of the week on Tuesday, after grading out at 92 percent with four pancake blocks in his team’s win on Friday.

Other nominations: Noah Boone of Andrew Jackson, Jeremiah Days of Chester.

Defensive Player of the Week: Chester’s Ly’Terrence Mills earned defensive player of the week honors behind his seven tackles and three interceptions on Friday night.

The defensive back had 75 total return yards after those interceptions, and he also added two receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown on the offensive side of the ball.

Other nominations: Will Lowman of Catawba Ridge, Deven McCrorey of Lewisville, Anthony Izzard of Andrew Jackson and Jon Vaschak of Indian Land.

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Teddy Murphy of Chester had six tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries on Friday night, and it earned him defensive lineman of the week honors.

Other nominations: Jaylen Cyrus of Catawba Ridge, D’Arrius Edwards of Lewisville, Caleb Myers of Andrew Jackson and Dunkele Idehen of Indian Land.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Demetric Harden of Lewisville earned special teams player of the week honors for his play with and without the ball in his team’s win over C.A. Johnson.

Hardin had three kick returns for 110 yards and a touchdown and also added two solo tackles on special teams.

Other nominations: Gavin Blackmon of Andrew Jackson.