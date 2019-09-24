BREAKING: Oak Hill, local high school basketball teams to play in Battle of the Rock

Oak Hill and IMG Academy attracted tons of interest from neutral fans at the 2018 Battle at the Rock basketball tournament at Nation Ford. Oak Hill’s 6-foot-11 center, Kofi Cockburn, readies to swat a Dorman shot during their game.

Local high school basketball teams will meet squads with a national brand in the 2019 Battle at the Rock Basketball Showcase, the event Twitter account announced on Tuesday evening.

The second iteration of the annual event, which will take place Dec. 12-14 at the newly-built Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, will feature national basketball powerhouses like Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Compress Prep (Az.), Dream City Christian (Az.) and others. It’ll also host several of the best teams in the Carolinas — including back-to-back defending S.C. 5A state champion Dorman High School, Charlotte-based powerhouse Moravian Prep and North Carolina state champions Greenfield School.

Excited to be heading back to @BattleAtTheRock this year! Great event! Always loaded! #EarnEverything https://t.co/N7ZuoqOOmQ — Dorman Basketball (@DormanHoops) September 24, 2019

Several of the enlisted teams have blue chip recruits. Among them: Jalen Hood-Schifino from Combine Academy (Charlotte, N.C.), John Butler from Christ Church (Greenville, S.C.), Jaden Bradley from Cannon School (Charlotte, N.C.) and more.

“It’s a really good field,” Billy Dunlap, president of Visit York County and a lead organizer of the event, said on Tuesday afternoon before the list of teams was officially released. “We went from 19 teams (last year) to 35 teams this year. We went to three days, and we added girls. We have 12 girls teams, and they’re the top teams in North Carolina and South Carolina.”

Carolinas and local high schools (boys): Northwestern, Fort Mill, Legion Collegiate, Nation Ford, Rock Hill, South Pointe, Great Falls, Byrnes, Northside Christian, United Faith Christian, Hickory Grove Christian and A.L. Brown.

Carolinas and local high schools (girls): Fort Mill, Legion Collegiate, Nation Ford, Rock Hill, South Pointe, W.J. Keenan, Dorman, Byrnes, Legacy Early College, Westwood, Providence Day, Ardrey Kell, Northside Christian.

Visit the event’s official Twitter page for more information.

Want to go?

When? Dec. 12-14

Where? Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Ticketing information? TBA.