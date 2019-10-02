National disc golf tournament brings international pool, champions to Rock Hill

David Feldberg of Eatonton, Ga. competes in the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday in Rock Hill. tkimball@heraldonline.com

A group of competitors and caddies stood silently a few paces away when one of the sport’s legends, Ken Climo, stepped into the tee box.

It was a Wednesday, the first afternoon of the four-day U.S. Disc Golf Championships held in Rock Hill, S.C., on Winthrop University’s campus.

And the scene was serene: Winthrop Lake and its running fountain was this particular group’s backdrop for most of the front nine; sporadic gusts of wind appeared to be the only disturbances of peace on the course.

Climo, a five-time champion from Clearwater, Fla., picked up some grass and tossed it in the air to discern the wind’s direction. He then wound up a few times, as if he was taking a few practice lunges, and then geared up to actually launch his disc. In the middle of Climo’s pre-shot routine, one spectator — who leaned on the trunk of his car with a thermos in his hand — whispers: “That’s everyone’s hero.”

The concentration on the course was palpable — one that signaled to every one of the estimated 3,000 spectators, 116 competitors and hundreds of other workers a singular, prevailing idea: This event, the 21st annual USDGC, is a big deal.

“People are so passionate about disc golf, it’s cool to see them enjoy it,” said Jonathan Poole, the event director. “Disc golf is growing so fast. There’s so many new people coming into the game... I think you probably have some more educated fans here (in Rock Hill) because so many people have come here before.”

The event itself features a pool of the best disc golf players in the world. One of the competitors, Brad Ramsey, is from Indian Land. Jeremy Koling and Barry Schultz, two previous champions, are from Charlotte.

Sonja Burris, the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit York County, said in an email that the economic impact of the same event last year was $846,336 — $578,452 in direct spending.

Poole also said this is the first year the event is streaming a live, pay-per-view video feed of the action on its website.

“It’s the first real live disc golf pay per view broadcast in disc golf history,” Poole said. “And it’s being pioneered right here at Winthrop.”

