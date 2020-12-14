Results from the girls’ basketball weekend of the Battle at the Rock showcase

The weekend after the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center made ESPN (again), the center hosted a second weekend of Battle at the Rock showcase basketball. The event featured three girls’ games and one boys’ game.

Here are the results.

Providence Day 68, Legion Collegiate 30

Providence Day had four scorers in double figures: Taylor Sanchez (11); Lilian Booker (11); Sophie Levine (16); and El Furguson (14). Legion was led by Nadia Burns with nine points.

Legion Collegiate 65, Great Falls 49 (boys)

Legion was led by Shane Blakeney, who dropped 24 points, and Marcus Kell, who had 17. The Red Devils were led by Nywun Cloud, who nailed five threes en route to scoring 17 points.

Providence Day 60, Legacy Early College 56

Providence Day, again, had an evenly balanced scoring spread: El Ferguson led the way with 17 points; Chandler Brooks had 15; Jordyn Latter had 11. Legacy Early College’s Kamya Hatten led all scorers with 18.

Keenan 69, Clover 67

The Clover Blue Eagles, the reigning 5A Upper State champions, fell to Keenan after one of the best players in the state, Milaysia Fulwiley, dropped 44 points. Clover’s Aylesha Wade dropped 29 in the loss, and she was helped by Janelle Carter, who had 13, and La’Destiny Worthy, who had 12.