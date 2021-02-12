J.J. Watt, Houston Texans part ways after 10 years. ‘Truly feel like you’re my family’

The Houston Texans will release veteran defensive end J.J. Watt, it was announced Friday. AP

The Houston Texans are releasing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. In a Twitter video released Friday, Watt said that he asked the team for his release and that the sides mutually agreed to part ways.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in the video.

Watt played for Central Michigan and the University of Wisconsin before skipping his senior season to enter the 2011 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the first round by the Texans. During his time in Houston, Watt established himself as one of the greatest defensive ends in league history.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.