Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Who is he?

Two injuries and subsequent surgeries could have ended Carlos Rodón’s career. Instead, the Holly Spring native, former NC State ace and Chicago Whte Sox lefty became part of White Sox and Major League Baseball history, tossing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I can’t believe it, I can’t,” Rodón said on the telecast after the game.

If someone had told him last year he’d be enjoying this moment?

“Take a hike,” he deadpanned. “A lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of help went into this, to help. I’m blessed, man, I’m blessed. A lot of people believing in me, and me believing in myself that I could still do it.”

Rodón attended Holly Springs High School. During his junior year in 2010, he threw a no-hitter, two one-hitters, and four shutouts. He went 10–1 with a 0.80 ERA and 115 strikeouts and was named all-state by the NCBCA (North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association).

In 2011, he went 11–0 with a 1.40 ERA and 135 strikeouts, leading Holly Springs to the North Carolina 4A state championship over T. C. Roberson High School.

Rodón was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 16th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft, but he chose to attend NC State over turning professional.

And he was a star for the Wolfpack. He went 9-0 as a freshman with a 1.57 ERA and 135 strikeouts and was the first freshman to be named ACC pitcher of the year.

In the 2013 season, Rodón led NC State to their first College World Series since 1968. In Rodón’s sophomore season, he went 10–3 with a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts. Rodón set the NC State single-season record with 184 strikeouts.

As a junior, Rodón broke the NC State school record for career strikeouts. He finished his career with 436.

After signing with the White Sox, Rodón had an injury-riddled few years, culminating with Tommy John surgery in 2019.