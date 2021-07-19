20 years later, Brett Ringer golf tourney in Rock Hill continues to fulfill its purpose

The Brett Ringer Memorial Golf Tournament was again postponed this year due to COVID-19 concerns — but because of the contributions from the many generous people who have supported the event over the years, the scholarships the tournament provides are still going to be awarded in 2021.

Brett’s father is former Rock Hill Bearcats’ head football coach Jim Ringer. He is still involved in the event and is most appreciative of the people who have kept it going.

The tournament has been held at Pinetuck Golf Course in Rock Hill since 2001, the same year Brett died in a fireworks warehouse explosion in Chester. Brett had recently graduated from Clemson and was a week away from returning to the school to pursue a Masters degree when the horrific accident happened.

Monday marks 20 years since Brett’s death.

“I really never dreamed that it would go this long,” Jim Ringer told The Herald last week. “I’m just so thankful that people are supporting it like they have. And like I said, I’m just hoping that they’ll keep coming back, and we could do this thing again next year.”

The tournament has provided numerous scholarships over the years. This year is no exception, despite the fact that the tournament was not held.

“I’ve got a retired guidance counselor who contacts all the guidance counselors in the high schools in the area and gets applications from the kids,” said Ringer who retired in 2005 and led the Bearcats to two state titles during his tenure. “Then a committee meets, and they make the decision on who gets the scholarships.”

The tournament will award 20 scholarships worth $500 each this year. Ten will go to students from the three high schools in Rock Hill, and the other 10 will be split between the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and the Clemson football program’s video department, where Brett worked as an undergraduate.

The student-recipients of the scholarships this year include Carsyn Clyburn, Savanna Adams, Regina Brackett, Clenekeous Owens, Terniya Sanders, Devin Jones, Giselle Rubio, Matthew Bell, Sydney Billman and Amariya Thompson.

“The tournament has made so much money over the last couple of years, it has allowed us to still give the scholarships,” Ringer said. “We did it this year and last year without having the tournament.”

Ringer said he would like to keep the tournament going. He added he would like to continue playing at Pinetuck if that is possible.

For more information, visit the tournament’s Facebook page.

Alex Zietlow contributed to this report.