Fort Mill teams keep championship hopes alive in American Legion baseball playoffs

The American Legion baseball state tournaments are next on the agenda, and two area teams have moved to that prestigious event.

And they’re both from Fort Mill.

In the senior division Fort Mill Post 43 is in the final field of eight teams, and in the junior division Fort Mill won a pair of second round games to advance to the state tournament, which started Saturday at Riley Park in Sumter.

Here’s what you need to know.

Senior division update: Fort Mill advances, Rock Hill falls

The Fort Mill senior team made its way there by sweeping Lancaster Post 31 in a best-of-three series this past week.

They won the opening game 2-0 on Tuesday night. Post 43 got an RBI single from Connor Rasmussen in the first for a 1-0 lead. Patrick Matthews’ solo home run in the third completed the scoring for the game.

Trevor Krupke picked up the win. He dealt six innings, allowed four hits and struck out six. Eric Yelton pitched the seventh and earned a save.

“Getting that opening win was huge for us,” said Fort Mill head coach Tom Skula. “It gave us some momentum.”

Fort Mill closed out the series with a 15-8 slugfest decision the next night.

Lancaster led 3-2 after three innings were in the books. Fort Mill charged back. Matthews’ grand slam home run accounted for all four Fort Mill runs in the fourth for a 6-3 lead, but Lancaster countered with two in the bottom of the frame to cut it to 6-5.

Fort Mill added a single run in the fifth and erupted for five more in the sixth. Lancaster answered with three in the bottom of the sixth, before Post 43 closed the scoring with a three-run rally in the top of the seventh.

Aaron Pendergast led Fort Mill with three hits and two RBI. Nic Curtis and Matthews added two hits and four runs batted in each to the attack.

“We had a great approach at the plate in the second game,” he added. “We need that from our offense as we move forward.”

Fort Mill (16-4) will play Inman in the first round of the state tournament. The opening game will be on Monday at Inman at 7 p.m. The two teams split a pair of games two weeks ago.

Rock Hill Post 34 was eliminated in the second round by Williamston which won the series 2-1. Williamston won the two games they hosted, while Rock Hill was a winner on its home field.

Williamston won the opening game 1-0 on Wednesday night. Peyton Nelson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Landon Gaddis got the win. He struck out eight.

Rock Hill evened the series with a 12-8 victory on Thursday night. Post 34 made the most of eight hits and took advantage of five Williamston errors.

Post 34 scored four runs in the second to erase a 2-0 deficit. Williamston added single runs in the third and fourth to tie it, but Rock Hill got two in the home half of the fifth for a 6-4 advantage. They added six more in the sixth for a 12-4 lead and held off a Williamston rally in the seventh to preserve the win.

John Wimmer led Rock Hill with two hits and four RBI. Will Dorrell added a pair of hits to the attack. Britton Adams pitched five innings and got the win. He struck out six, and was ahead 6-4 whe he left.

Williamston won the deciding contest 2-1 on Friday night. Anderson Fulk gave Rock Hill a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Randy Jeffcoat’s run-scoring single tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Dent’s opposite field single drove in the winning run in the home half of the eighth.

Post 34 completed the year with a record of 14-7.

Post 43 will continue to play in the double elimination tournament. They hope to make it to the championship game, which is set for Wednesday.

Junior division update

Fort Mill topped Lexington twice earlier in the week to advance to Sumter.

They won 6-2 in the first game in the best-of-three series last Tuesday.

Lexington led 2-1 after one frame, but Fort Mill battled back with two in the third for a 3-2 lead. They added two more in the fifth on a two-run double by Aiden Cattarin for a 5-2 cushion and closed out the scoring with a single run in the sixth.

Lane Ross worked five innings and struck out eight to earn the victory.

Fort Mill completed the sweep with a 6-3 win on Wednesday night.

Lexington led 2-0 after three innings, but Fort Mill came back. They tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth, but Lexington regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the frame.

Fort Mill rallied for four runs in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. Post 43 moved on from there for the victory.

Chico Moreno led the offense with a pair of hits and two RBI. Deuce Hamchik added a hit and drove in a pair of runs, while Carter Cox got one hit and knocked in a run.

Cox, who worked in relief, picked up the win.

Fort Mill entered the state tournament with a record of 16-0.

“We have set many goals and kept all of them small,” said Fort Mill head coach Mike Lewis. “That way we can focus on the next goal, play baseball, and not worry about our record.”

What Fort Mill has accomplished thus far in its first year with a junior program is remarkable.

“I give the credit to the kids,” added Lewis. “Team chemistry is always a key. Ours has been great.”

The players are from different schools, and most are playing together for the first time.

“Many of our players have had to change roles on this team. They all have accepted that challenge,’ he added. “We have done a very good job of keeping things in perspective all season.”